Man From Rajasthan's Bundi Files Petition With President To Save Kerala Nurse's Life In Yemen

Bundi: With few days left for execution of Kerala-based nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen, hectic deliberations and efforts are on to save her.

Charmesh Sharma of Bundi district of Rajasthan, who works to help Indians in distress abroad, has filed a petition with the President of India and has appealed to save the life of the Indian woman.

The petition states that diplomatic and legal intervention are required at the international level by the President's Secretariat and the Government of India immediately to save Nimisha's life. Sharma has also filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission seeking interventions to save Nimisha.

Nimisha, a nurse from Palakkad in Kerala, moved to Yemen in 2012 after getting married. She opened a clinic in partnership with a Yemeni national, Talal Abdo Mahdi. But things took a dark turn during the Yemeni Civil War. According to her supporters, Nimisha was trapped in an abusive situation, her passport seized, and was subjected to physical and mental harassment by Talal.

In a desperate attempt to escape, Nimisha and another woman allegedly sedated Talal to retrieve their documents. He died, and both were arrested. While the Yemeni woman received a life sentence, Nimisha was sentenced to death. She failed to convince the Yemeni courts that it was not murder.

All appeals were dismissed, and last month, the country’s Director General of Prosecution signed off on the execution.