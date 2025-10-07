ETV Bharat / state

Petition Seeks Review Of Madras HC Order Transferring Karur Stampede Case To Special Committee

Chennai: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a review of the order transferring the Karur stampede death case to a special investigation committee.

Following the Karur stampede, Dinesh, a resident of Villivakkam’s Babu Nagar, had earlier approached the High Court requesting that police impose strict conditions before permitting public meetings by political parties.

While hearing the case, Justice N. Senthilkumar observed that during the stampede at actor Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur, the organisers failed to rescue the public and children trapped in the chaos. Instead of taking responsibility, party workers reportedly fled the scene. Calling the video footage “painful,” the judge noted that while many leaders expressed condolences, Vijay “failed to console his workers or the victims.”

Subsequently, the court ordered that the Karur stampede case be handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IG Asra Garg, with IPS officer Vimala and Inspector Shyamala Devi as members. The court also directed police to seize Vijay’s campaign vehicle on October 3.