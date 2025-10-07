Petition Seeks Review Of Madras HC Order Transferring Karur Stampede Case To Special Committee
A lawyer has approached the Madras High Court claiming the earlier petition on the Karur stampede was filed with false details.
Chennai: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a review of the order transferring the Karur stampede death case to a special investigation committee.
Following the Karur stampede, Dinesh, a resident of Villivakkam’s Babu Nagar, had earlier approached the High Court requesting that police impose strict conditions before permitting public meetings by political parties.
While hearing the case, Justice N. Senthilkumar observed that during the stampede at actor Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur, the organisers failed to rescue the public and children trapped in the chaos. Instead of taking responsibility, party workers reportedly fled the scene. Calling the video footage “painful,” the judge noted that while many leaders expressed condolences, Vijay “failed to console his workers or the victims.”
Subsequently, the court ordered that the Karur stampede case be handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IG Asra Garg, with IPS officer Vimala and Inspector Shyamala Devi as members. The court also directed police to seize Vijay’s campaign vehicle on October 3.
Now, advocate Suriyaprakasam has filed a review petition, arguing that Dinesh filed the earlier plea using an incorrect address and obtained an order that should have been heard by the Madurai bench, as the incident occurred in Karur. He cited a similar case by a BJP councillor, where the High Court had directed the petitioner to approach the Madurai bench. Suriyaprakasam also alleged that the government prosecutor had deliberately withheld this information from the court.
The petition seeks to review the earlier order “to uphold the dignity of the court.” The matter is expected to come up for hearing soon.
