Petition In Supreme court Challenges Global Ayyappa Meet, Terms It 'Politically Motivated'
The plea says the event is being organized not by Travancore Devaswom Board as claimed, but by state government using the Board as a 'cover'.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: A petition filed in the Supreme Court challenging the conduct of the Global Ayyappa Sangam on September 20 at Pampa as part of the Travancore Devaswom Board's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, states the event is politically motivated and funded through temple resources.
The petitioner, Dr PS Mahendrakumar, has sought a stay on the event. According to the petition, the event is being organized not by the Travancore Devaswom Board as claimed, but by the state government using the Board as a 'cover'. The petitioner alleged it is a political move ahead of the elections and that "atheist political leaders" are being allowed to participate in a religious programme, thereby politicizing a sacred gathering.
The plea argues that Devaswom funds, which are considered the property of the deity, should not be used for what is being projected as a political event. “If the Global Ayyappa Meet is not restrained, it would set a precedent for future governments to hold political events in the name of religious gatherings,” the petition states.
The Kerala High Court had earlier granted permission to conduct the Global Ayyappa Sangam at Pampa on September 20. The Supreme Court petition now seeks to reverse or halt the decision, raising concerns over violations of Devaswom Board regulations and previous court rulings.
One of the key concerns raised in the petition is the ecological sensitivity of the Pampa river area. The petitioner contends that organizing a mass gathering in the region contravenes earlier directives issued by the High Court aimed at preserving the fragile environment.
Global Ayyappa Meet
The event will be inaugurated at 10:30 am on Setember 20 by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with more than 3,000 Ayyappa devotees from across the globe expected to participate in it.
Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan said the Sangam will be held without disrupting temple activities and that a temporary pandal will be erected on the Pampa river bank. He assured that detailed records of the programme’s income and expenditure, including sponsorships, will be made public.
The High Court has directed that a financial report be submitted within 45 days after the event. The event has drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition. Several Congress leaders, including the leader of the Opposition, have accused the state government of attempting to please the majority community ahead of the elections.
Thrissur MP and Union Minister Suresh Gopi has declared that he would not attend the Global Ayyappa Sangam, signaling opposition even from within the ruling NDA at the Centre.
The Sabarimala Sree Dharmashasta Temple will open at 5 pm on September 16 for the Kannimasa pujas. In the presence of Thantri Kanthar Mahesh Mohanar, Melshanthi Arun Kumar Namboothiri will open the sanctum and light the lamp. Devotees will then be allowed darshan. The temple will reopen at 5 am on September 17, and the Kannimasa pujas will continue until 10 am on September 21, when the sanctum will be closed with the recitation of Harivarasanam.
Also Read
Kerala High Court Concerned Over Sabarimala Virtual Queue Slots Being Slashed from 50,000 to 10,000 for Ayyappa Sangamam