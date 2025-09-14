ETV Bharat / state

Petition In Supreme court Challenges Global Ayyappa Meet, Terms It 'Politically Motivated'

Pathanamthitta: A petition filed in the Supreme Court challenging the conduct of the Global Ayyappa Sangam on September 20 at Pampa as part of the Travancore Devaswom Board's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, states the event is politically motivated and funded through temple resources.

The petitioner, Dr PS Mahendrakumar, has sought a stay on the event. According to the petition, the event is being organized not by the Travancore Devaswom Board as claimed, but by the state government using the Board as a 'cover'. The petitioner alleged it is a political move ahead of the elections and that "atheist political leaders" are being allowed to participate in a religious programme, thereby politicizing a sacred gathering.

The plea argues that Devaswom funds, which are considered the property of the deity, should not be used for what is being projected as a political event. “If the Global Ayyappa Meet is not restrained, it would set a precedent for future governments to hold political events in the name of religious gatherings,” the petition states.

The Kerala High Court had earlier granted permission to conduct the Global Ayyappa Sangam at Pampa on September 20. The Supreme Court petition now seeks to reverse or halt the decision, raising concerns over violations of Devaswom Board regulations and previous court rulings.

One of the key concerns raised in the petition is the ecological sensitivity of the Pampa river area. The petitioner contends that organizing a mass gathering in the region contravenes earlier directives issued by the High Court aimed at preserving the fragile environment.

