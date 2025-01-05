ETV Bharat / state

Petition In NGT Seeks MP Govt’s Assurance On Safe Disposal Of Union Carbide Waste

Toxic waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide Factory is being taken away in containers to Pithampur, to be discarded - File Image ( ANI )

Bhopal: A petition has been filed in the National Green Tribunal’s Bhopal bench seeking an assurance from the Madhya Pradesh government that the disposal of Union Carbide waste won’t harm people in nearby areas.

The petition has urged the green court to direct the state’s chief secretary to declare on oath about the safety of people in Pithampur in Dhar district where the Carbide waste has been transported for disposal.

The petition, filed by a Jabalpur-based social organisation, also seeks direction to the authorities in Dhar to submit on oath that the residents in the area won’t be harmed due to the disposal of the Carbide waste.

On Thursday, 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste reached Pithampur from Bhopal for disposal following the MP High Court order.