Petition In Gujarat High Court Challenges Implementation Of Disturbed Areas Act In Anand

The petitioner demanded cancellation of the 13 January, 2025 notification declaring various area of Anand as disturbed areas.

A view of Gujarat High Court (File)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 2:45 PM IST

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court will likely hear a petition on Tuesday challenging the implementation of the Disturbed Areas Act 1991 in Anand city of the state.

The Gujarat Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Act, 1991 popularly known as the Disturbed Areas Act 1991 is aimed at regulating property transactions in areas prone to communal tensions. The Act stipulates the owner to seek prior permission from the respective district collector to sell or transfer an immovable property in a notified area.

An amendment in 2020, which gave sweeping powers to the District Collector to cancel a property transaction if it leads to “polarisation” or “disruption in demographic balance”, further strengthened the Act.

Anand's social activist Kirankumar Solanki has filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court through advocate Vishrut Bhandari. The petitioner has challenged the implementation of the Disturbed Areas Act in Anand while citing a reply to a RTI application that there had been zero incidents of communal riots in the city in the last five years.

The petitioner said that the decision to notify Anand as a Disturbed Area was creating fear among the people and also stopping investments to the area.

Senior advocate I.H. Syed, on behalf of the petitioner, had submitted before the High Court that the Revenue Department had issued a notification on 13 January, 2025 declaring various areas inAnand as Disturbed Areas for five years.

The petitioner demanded that the notification should be canceled in order to relieve the residents and encourage investments to the area.

Gujarat High Court has ordered the state government to respond to the petition.

GUJARAT HIGH COURTDISTURBED AREAS ACTDISTURBED AREAS ACT GUJARATGUJARAT COURT DISTURBED AREAS ACT

