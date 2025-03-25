ETV Bharat / state

Petition In Gujarat High Court Challenges Implementation Of Disturbed Areas Act In Anand

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court will likely hear a petition on Tuesday challenging the implementation of the Disturbed Areas Act 1991 in Anand city of the state.

The Gujarat Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Act, 1991 popularly known as the Disturbed Areas Act 1991 is aimed at regulating property transactions in areas prone to communal tensions. The Act stipulates the owner to seek prior permission from the respective district collector to sell or transfer an immovable property in a notified area.

An amendment in 2020, which gave sweeping powers to the District Collector to cancel a property transaction if it leads to “polarisation” or “disruption in demographic balance”, further strengthened the Act.

Anand's social activist Kirankumar Solanki has filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court through advocate Vishrut Bhandari. The petitioner has challenged the implementation of the Disturbed Areas Act in Anand while citing a reply to a RTI application that there had been zero incidents of communal riots in the city in the last five years.