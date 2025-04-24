Petition Challenges UCC Panel Formed By Gujarat Govt Over Exclusion Of Minority Community

Ahmedabad: Even as the Gujarat Government has set up a five-member committee to draft the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which has already been implemented Uttarakhand, a resident of Surat has filed a writ petition with the Gujarat High Court challenging the move.

Petitioner Abdul Wahab Sopariwala, in his writ petition filed through advocate Zameer Sheikh has stated no member of the minority community has been made a part of the UCC committee. On February 4 this year, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had announced formation of a committee led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai to draft the UCC.

However, the committee did not have representation of minority communities like Muslims, Parsis, Christians, Sikhs, Jains or Buddhists. The matter was presented before the Chief Minister on March 16. The committee also comprises advocate RC Khedekar, an expert in criminal law, Dakshesh Thakar of South Gujarat University, retired bureaucrat CL Meena and social activist Geeta Shroff.

The petitioner has alleged Shroff is linked to a political party and is not a social activist. Wahab has cited the examples of committees like Swaminathan Committee and Krishnakumar Committee etc in his petition. He has stated that the members of the committees were experts on the particular subject. The Swaminathan Committee included experts from the agriculture sector, while the Krishnakumar Committee included experts from the education sector, the petition added. Further hearing on the petition will be held on May 5. The state's advocate general will appear on behalf of the state government.