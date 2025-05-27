Pet Elephant Mercilessly Thrashed In Assam's Nagaon, Two Mahouts Arrested After Massive Outrage

Nagaon: A disturbing incident of animal cruelty has triggered widespread outrage among animal lovers in Assam. A video showing a domestic elephant named 'Moina' being mercilessly beaten by two mahouts surfaced from Saulkhowa area of Jajori in Assam's Nagaon district. After the video went viral, there was severe condemnation from animal lovers, animal rights activists and environmentalists who demanded strict action against the culprits. The accused duo has been arrested after a formal complaint was lodged in this regard.
The Animal Crime Control organisation took serious note of the incident after the video surfaced. Following the brutal assault on Moina, 'Team Geeta', an organisation formed during the illness of another elephant named Geeta in Rongagora, Samaguri, lodged a complaint with the Jajori police, and demanded immediate action against the mahouts.
The Nagaon Forest Department, with the help of local environmentalists, responded quickly. Before filing of the FIR, the Forest Department was joined by individuals like Abhinabh Baruah, Bhaskar Bora, Jayanta Saharia, Rup Sarma, and Utpal Saikia, to rescue Moina. Subsequently, two mahouts Azarul Islam and Samsul Haque were arrested from Dimou Chariali area near Nagaon.
According to Debanjan Mukherjee, the public relations officer of the Animal Crime Control Unit, the Forest Department has also taken up the case independently for further legal action.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kaziranga's Bubul Sarma, a renowned environmentalist and a representative of the nature group 'Panthataru', condemned the incident and said, "Elephants are gentle and affectionate creatures. Assam has over a thousand domesticated elephants, many of which remain idle for about six months or a year. During this time, owners struggle to provide proper food and care for them, often resulting in food shortages for the elephants."
Sarma further suggested that, like in Sri Lanka, Assam should also explore using domesticated elephants in eco-tourism to help owners generate income and ensure proper care. Such a move, he believes, would positively impact the welfare and safety of elephants.
Bubul Sarma also urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation based on the viral video and take stringent action against those guilty.
Meanwhile, several wildlife and environmental organisations have demanded stricter laws for the welfare of these animals.