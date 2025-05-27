ETV Bharat / state

Pet Elephant Mercilessly Thrashed In Assam's Nagaon, Two Mahouts Arrested After Massive Outrage

Nagaon: A disturbing incident of animal cruelty has triggered widespread outrage among animal lovers in Assam. A video showing a domestic elephant named 'Moina' being mercilessly beaten by two mahouts surfaced from Saulkhowa area of Jajori in Assam's Nagaon district. After the video went viral, there was severe condemnation from animal lovers, animal rights activists and environmentalists who demanded strict action against the culprits. The accused duo has been arrested after a formal complaint was lodged in this regard.

The Animal Crime Control organisation took serious note of the incident after the video surfaced. Following the brutal assault on Moina, 'Team Geeta', an organisation formed during the illness of another elephant named Geeta in Rongagora, Samaguri, lodged a complaint with the Jajori police, and demanded immediate action against the mahouts.

The Nagaon Forest Department, with the help of local environmentalists, responded quickly. Before filing of the FIR, the Forest Department was joined by individuals like Abhinabh Baruah, Bhaskar Bora, Jayanta Saharia, Rup Sarma, and Utpal Saikia, to rescue Moina. Subsequently, two mahouts Azarul Islam and Samsul Haque were arrested from Dimou Chariali area near Nagaon.

According to Debanjan Mukherjee, the public relations officer of the Animal Crime Control Unit, the Forest Department has also taken up the case independently for further legal action.