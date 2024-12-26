'Piece Of My Heart': In The Spiritual Journey Of Maha Kumbh, Pet Dog 'Soma' Gives Company To Naga Sadhus

Prayagraj: As Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj braces for the grand Maha Kumbh to host lakhs of Hindu devotees, a pet dog is giving company to the Naga sadhus, exemplifying the bond between faith and nature. The Maha Kumbh is scheduled from January 13 to February 26.

Pet Becomes Family For Naga Sadhus at Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj (ETV Bharat)

At the Juna Akhara here in Uttar Pradesh, Naga Sadhu Purna Giri’s cherished pet dog, named 'Soma', stands as a testament to this sacred bond. Soma, who has accompanied Purna Giri for months, remains by his side during the spiritual practices. For these sadhus, voiceless creatures like Soma are akin to their children, accompanying them in their journey of devotion.

Outside the Juna Akhara’s camp, Shri Mahant Tara Giri, seated by his holy fire, lovingly embraces Soma, who he describes as a “piece of my heart”. “Sadhus have no families or children of their own; these animals become their children. They care for them like their begotten ones,” said Purnanand Giri, a disciple of Mahant Tara Giri.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Puranand said that Soma “applies tilak, has her hair braided in jata, and consumes only vegetarian food”. Pets like Soma are part of the Naga Sadhus’ camps, enjoying the unique atmosphere of the Mahakumbh as beloved companions.

Maha Kumbh 2025

The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj where Hindu devotees gather for the holy bathing ritual at the Triveni sangam in the Ganga. According to the Hindu belief, taking the holy dip cleanses the devotee of all sins and liberate them and their ancestors from the cycle of rebirth.

The Uttar Pradesh government has finalised arrangements for the devotees and dignitaries visiting the city for the grand Maha Kumbh 2025. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has set up a tent city to facilitate devotees during the Maha Kumbh.

The Yogi Adityanath led UP government has decided to invite chief ministers of all states for the mega event. In the run up to the Maha Kumbh 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the city earlier this month during which he inaugurated multiple projects for this years Kumbh Mela. The PM also performed puja at the point of confluence of three rivers.