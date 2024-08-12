'Personally Apologize To CJM Ganderbal If Sincere': High Court Of Jammu And Kashmir & Ladakh Tells DC Ganderbal In Contempt Case

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a major development in the contempt proceedings initiated against Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir by a sub-judge, the IAS officer issued an apology before the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, but the court demanded a more concrete expression of remorse, suggesting that Singh personally apologize to the CJM Ganderbal.

Deputy Commissioner Shyambir Singh of Ganderbal appeared before the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday to address charges filed by Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Ganderbal, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi.

The division bench, consisting of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Sanjeev Kumar, reviewed Singh's response but found it inadequate. Singh claimed that any disrespect was unintentional and reiterated his apology, asserting he never meant to offend the court. Despite this, the judges advised Singh to personally apologize to CJM Ganderbal if he was genuinely sincere.

"I would never intentionally disrespect the court due to unforeseen circumstances. I offer my sincere apologies," Singh submitted before the bench.

The court, however, was not convinced. It stated, "If you are truly sincere, you should go to CJM Ganderbal and offer your apology directly. Personally Apologize to CJM Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, only then might your apology be taken into account."

The court highlighted the importance of maintaining the separation of powers between the judiciary and the executive, noting that if Singh disagreed with a judicial order, he should have sought a review from a higher court instead of intervening in the judicial process. The court did not compel Singh to approach the CJM but recommended it as a voluntary gesture.

The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, August 14, for further proceedings. The contempt charges stem from a land dispute where CJM Ganderbal Qureshi had ordered the attachment of salaries for several officials, including Singh. Singh is accused of trying to influence the judge and disrupt judicial proceedings by deploying a revenue team to survey the judge's land without proper notice. The case, initially addressed by the CJM, has now been escalated to the High Court for further review.