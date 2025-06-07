ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Making A Threatening Phone Call To Kill Delhi CM, Found To Be An Alcohol Addict

The arrested accused is having a dispute with his wife, and he allegedly made the threatening call in a drunken state.

Representational
Representational (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The person who threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been arrested within 24 hours by a joint team of Delhi and Ghaziabad police. After receiving information about the threat, the Delhi Police has further increased the security of the CM. Security has also been tightened outside her house in North-West Delhi.

The accused is being questioned about his motive for making the threatening phone call. Also, information about his previous history is also being investigated.

As per the case details, late Thursday night, Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate received a call at UP 112 Control Room in Kotwali Police Station. The caller said that the Chief Minister of Delhi will be killed. Then, the matter was immediately reported to the Delhi control room. After this, PRV, Cheetah and the local force of police force reached the spot. When the police tried to contact the caller, the mobile number was switched off. After this, several teams were formed by the police to trace the person, and the accused Shlok Tripathi was arrested within 24 hours.

Alcohol addict: According to the information received from ACP Kotwali, the accused is a resident of the Panchvati area of the ​​Kotwali police station area of ​​Ghaziabad. He works as a deed writer in the court and is addicted to alcohol. The accused is having a dispute with his wife, and he made a threatening call in a drunken state. The SIM from which the call was made is registered at an address in Gorakhpur. At present, the police are investigating the case. Also, the investigating agencies are trying to find out the intention of the caller.

Read More:

1. Desperate Pakistan Wrote Four Letters To India, Pleading Reinstatement Of Indus Waters Treaty: Sources

New Delhi: The person who threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been arrested within 24 hours by a joint team of Delhi and Ghaziabad police. After receiving information about the threat, the Delhi Police has further increased the security of the CM. Security has also been tightened outside her house in North-West Delhi.

The accused is being questioned about his motive for making the threatening phone call. Also, information about his previous history is also being investigated.

As per the case details, late Thursday night, Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate received a call at UP 112 Control Room in Kotwali Police Station. The caller said that the Chief Minister of Delhi will be killed. Then, the matter was immediately reported to the Delhi control room. After this, PRV, Cheetah and the local force of police force reached the spot. When the police tried to contact the caller, the mobile number was switched off. After this, several teams were formed by the police to trace the person, and the accused Shlok Tripathi was arrested within 24 hours.

Alcohol addict: According to the information received from ACP Kotwali, the accused is a resident of the Panchvati area of the ​​Kotwali police station area of ​​Ghaziabad. He works as a deed writer in the court and is addicted to alcohol. The accused is having a dispute with his wife, and he made a threatening call in a drunken state. The SIM from which the call was made is registered at an address in Gorakhpur. At present, the police are investigating the case. Also, the investigating agencies are trying to find out the intention of the caller.

Read More:

1. Desperate Pakistan Wrote Four Letters To India, Pleading Reinstatement Of Indus Waters Treaty: Sources

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LIFE THREATPHONE CALLDELHI CM REKHALIQUOR ADDICTDELHI CM THREAT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.