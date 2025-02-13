ETV Bharat / state

Person Filing False Complaint Against Someone's Application under UCC Can Be Fined

Uttarakhand additional secretary home Nivedita Kukreti said there are provisions in the rules to fine a person for filing false complaints on applications under UCC.

Person Filing Fake Complaint Against Someone's Application under UCC Can Be Fined: Uttarakhand Home Official
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 7:56 PM IST

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government on Thursday warned of stern action against people filing false complaints on applications submitted under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which came into effect two weeks ago. It has said that fines can also be imposed on such individuals.

Officials said there are provisions to stop people from filing false complaints on the applications made under the UCC. Uttarakhand additional secretary, home Nivedita Kukreti said efforts have been made to make the applications and registrations under the UCC dispute-free.

"Under rule 20 (subsection 2) of Chapter 6 of the UCC Rules, if a person files a false/fake complaint against an individual then he/she will be first issued a warning," Kukreti said.

If the person files a fake complaint on any other matter related to application or registration for the second time, then he will be fined Rs 5,000 and then Rs 10,000 if he repeats his mistake for the third time.

Upon being fined, the complainant will have to pay the amount online within 45 days. If he fails to do so, then the penalty amount will be recovered through the tehsil on the lines of land revenue.

"This will discourage people from harassing others through false complaints," Kukreti added.

