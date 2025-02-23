Permission Sought From ASI For Renovation, Decoration Of Shahi Jama Masjid In UP's Sambhal

Sambhal: The management of Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid has sought permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for cleaning, painting, and decoration of the mosque ahead of the holy month of Ramzan. A formal letter has been sent to the ASI, requesting approval for these maintenance activities, Jama Masjid Committee president Zafar Ali told reporters on Sunday.

He emphasised that the mosque has undergone cleaning and decoration for centuries without any objections from the ASI. However, as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and harmony in the city, the committee has decided to seek official permission this time.

Ali clarified that while no legal objections have been raised in the past, an issue had arisen in 2018 regarding the installation of a grill for public convenience, which was handled by the previous committee. When asked about their specific request to the ASI, Ali said that they are seeking formal approval to continue the longstanding tradition of cleaning, painting, and decorating the mosque before Ramzan.

He expressed hope that the ASI would grant permission to ensure all necessary preparations for the holy month proceed smoothly.