CBRI Scientists Develop Mechanism To Creat Surya Tilak On Ramlala's Forehead In Ram Mandir

Ayodhya: Scientists of Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee have developed a one-of-a-kind mechanism that uses sunlight, mirrors, and lenses to create the appearance of a 'tilak' on Ramlala's forehead in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

The display is slated for Ram Navami on March 29, which marks Lord Ram's birth anniversary according to the Hindu lunar calendar. On the last day of the two-day meeting of the temple construction committee, chairman Nripendra Mishra said the mechanism, which will work on Ram Navami for the next 20 years, has been programmed in a computer. The circular 'tilak', measuring 75 mm, will be applied on Lord Ram's forehead at noon for three to four minutes on Ram Navami. The optomechanical system, which is slated to be erected on Ram Temple's third level, will include high-quality mirrors (M1 and M2), a lens (L1), and vertical pipework with lenses (L2 and L3) fixed at appropriate angles.



Along with Ram temple, the arrangements for changing gallery of the International Ram Katha Museum located on the banks of Saryu river, run by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, were discussed at the meeting. The museum premises were inspected on the ground after which the concerned officials were instructed to modernize the gallery and prepare it traditionally. Mishra said efforts are on to start the 20 galleries that are being built now.

This apart, it was decided to name the three main gates being built in the Ram Mandir complex revered acharyas of Hinduism. Their names will be announced by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust during Navratri. Mishra said that talks have been held with the Trust's General Secretary Champat Rai over the issue. The plan to install a permanent canopy for the convenience of devotees in the temple will be finalised by Ram Navami. He said that the trust has decided that if required, it will make temporary arrangements for canopy and mats for the convenience of the devotees.

Besides, it was decided that a Ram Darbar will be established on the first floor of the temple. It will be installed on an auspicious date in April. Mishra said passes will be issued for devotees to visit the first floor.



