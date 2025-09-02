Permafrost Thawing Emerges As Key Threat As Disasters Strike The Himalayas

Srinagar: As the country's Himalayan region reels under the worst disasters in heavy rains and flash floods in recent history, permafrost melting in high altitude regions is emerging as a key threat behind the environmental hazards.

Over 100 people have died and dozens are still missing as torrential rains spurred flash floods, razed villages in Jammu and Kashmir's mountainous region and displaced a large population.

The Permafrost Connection

Permafrost is any type of ground besides glaciers and snow which is frozen for two years. But significant increase in surface temperature over the years has triggered its melting, resulting in their destabilisation.

Initial assessment from satellite images point to ‘permafrost melting’ behind Kishtwar’s Chisoti where 65 people died en route to Hindu pilgrimage Mata Machail in the remote and rugged mountains, said Prof Irfan Rashid, an assistant professor in the Department of Geoinformatics at the University of Kashmir.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue victims, after flash floods at a village in Indian-administered Kashmir's Kishtwar district on August 15, 2025. (AFP)

He has co-authored a first of its study published in Remote Sensing Applications: Society and Environment mapping permafrost cover in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir and has been monitoring them through satellite imaging.

Once scientific studies with meteorological data and field observations establish the precise reason behind the flooding, this could mimic the disaster triggered by ice mass in Sikkim in 2023. It took a year to researchers to find collapse of a 14.7-million cubic metre mass of rock, ice and sediment (permafrost) into South Lhonak Glacial Lake as the trigger behind the devastating Himalayan tsunami that killed 55 people and destroyed a 1,200 megawatt (MW) hydropower dam on Teesta river, according to a study published in Science journal.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue Hindu pilgrims, after flash floods at a village in Indian-administered Kashmir's Kishtwar district on August 15, 2025. (AFP)

Jammu and Kashmir alongside Ladakh has 64.8 percent permafrost cover in the total geographical area. Of this, 26.7 percent is continuous permafrost, 23.8 percent as discontinuous, 14.3 percent as sporadic and 35.2% as non-permafrost.

The study co-authored by researchers from the University of Kashmir and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay found Ladakh with the highest 87 percent permafrost cover.

The susceptibility analysis, according to the study, indicated that a 193 km road stretch, 2415 households, 903 alpine lakes and eight hydropower projects are potentially prone to permafrost degradation-related hazards in the region.

Prof Irfan said the increase in surface temperature in summers caused frost cracking in rocks in the upper regions like Kishtwar, resulting in its degradation.

“We had an intense summer heat and it could destabilize permafrost in the upper reaches. Debris flow is common in such hazards. This comprises huge boulders and rocks rolling downstream at a high speed like what we saw in Kishtwar. That bulldozes houses and infrastructure that comes into its way,” he told ETV Bharat.

But he suggested more studies and research on the permafrost across the Himalayan region, citing lack of studies behind 'misinformation' in attributing the hazards to glacial lake Glacial Lake Flood Outburst (GLOF).

A view of swelled Jhelum after heavy rains, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (AFP)

Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has a total of 7,570 glacial lakes covering 30,148.53 hectares, according to Glacial Lake Atlas of Indian Himalayan River Basin 2023. Of them, 546 glacial lakes spread in 15 districts of Jammu and Kashmir with two dozen high risk lakes with above 50 hectares.

But it is a remote and high-altitude district like Kishtwar falling in the most vulnerable category with 197 glacial lakes.

Dubbed as north India’s ‘power hub’ for power generating capacity of about 6000 Megawatts from several hydropower projects in Chenab river and its tributaries including the ambitious Pakal Dul project (100o MW) with first water storage facility, Kiru (624 MW) and Kwar (540 MW).

These run of the river projects, however, according to the GLOF management plan outlining the strategies for assessing and mitigating the risks associated with Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) in vulnerable regions, has put them at high risk.

The glacial lakes are largely classified into four categories including moraine-dammed lake, ice-dammed lake, glacier erosion lake (also known as Bed-rock lake) and other glacial lakes.

Prof Rashid said ice-contact pro glacial lakes which pose high risk are not spread in Kishtwar alone but across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. More than 350 such high risk lakes exist in the two union territories.

Dr Kalachand Sain, who is former Director Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, attributes the lake formation to change in rate of temperature saying Himalayan region is warming at faster pace resulting in melting of snow cover and glaciers.

In summers, Kashmir experienced record summers with temperature hovering above 36 degrees after seven decades in July.

Studies like the one carried out by The Forest Survey of India (FSI) in collaboration with Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Goa have predicted more intense heat in the coming years. The 'mapping of climate change hotspots in Indian forests', in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand projected ‘highest increase’ in temperature in 2030, 2050 and 2085.

More than half of Indian districts, which are home to 76 per cent of the population, are at risk or high risk due to extreme heat, according to a study in 2025 by Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The central government has tasked state governments to adopt heat action plans (HAP) with more than 250 cities and districts across 23 heat-prone states having HAPs supported by NDMA.

In Jammu and Kashmir, a senior government official overseeing disaster management authority said they have tasked district authorities to set up their plan according to the local requirements and geography of these areas.

A view of swelled Jhelum after heavy rains, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Citing one example, the official said, they have set up a panel committee with experts on boards for Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) monitoring. The panel has been entrusted to identify vulnerable glacial lakes and measures for minimising their threat.

“It is a collaborative work between multiple agencies backed by scientific studies to plan vulnerability assessment of habitations downstream and preparedness plan for any eventuality particularly in the face of this new threats like permafrost melting,” the official told ETV Bharat.

In Jammu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who undertook review in the aftermath of damages, stressed the urgent need to strengthen GLOF and cloudburst early warning systems.

He insisted that a critical analysis of existing Early Warning Apps (EWAs), their accuracy and grassroots reach was vital to moving toward a “zero-casualty” approach and directed the Meteorological Department and NDMA to jointly study weather patterns for better forecasting mechanisms using data analytics and Artificial Intelligence.