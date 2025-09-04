Perfect Communal Harmony: Hindus And Muslims Come Together To Celebrate Each Others' Fetsivals In Karnataka's Devangere

Davanagere: India is a land of unity and diversity and it is best symbolised at Harihar Nagar in Davanagere district where Muslims and Hindus come together to celebrate Eid-Ul-Milad and Ganesh Puja.

On Ganesh Puja, Muslims decorate the streets in saffron, while their Hindu brethrens decorate the area with green fabric on Eid. Ganesh Puja in the area is being celebrated by Sri Kriya Mitra Sangh for the last 45 years and the festivities are incomplete without Muslims who leave no stone unturned to make it a grand affair.

Members of the two communities do not believe in rumours and assert that communal riots only inconvenience the common people. The locals help each other in times of need with instances galore of Hindus being carried to hospital in Anjuman ambulances.

A decoration for Eid-Ul-Milad (ETV Bharat)

Gopal Krishna, who organizes Ganesh Puja, said, 'We live like brothers and have been celebrating Ganpati festival for the last 45 years. He said his Muslim brethrens participate in the festival and Hindus including RSS workers distribute fruits and juices during Eid.

Mohammed Salim, a resident of JC Block, said, "Since the two festivals coincide, people of both religions celebrate it together. "Buntings and flex flags are tied together by both religions. We are the ones who welcome Lord Ganesh. If there is a programme, we are with them. We accompany our Hindu brothers during the immersion of Lord Ganesh's idol."

Hindu and Muslim leaders pose for a photograph (ETV Bharat)

Anjuman-e-Islamia Committee President RC Javed said Muslims call the saffron colour 'Chishtiya'. "It is a sacred colour for us too. Harihar Nagar is a perfect example of unity in diversity," he said.