People's stomach can't be filled by showing God's picture, says Cong President Kharge

By PTI

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 6:13 PM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cautioned people to not fall into his trap. He alleged that the country is deteriorating economically with each passing day and people have no jobs at hand.

Hyderabad: Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said people's stomach cannot be filled by showing the pictures of God.

Addressing Congress party booth level workers here, Kharge cautioned people not to fall into the "trap" of PM Modi. In apparent reference the January 22 consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kharge said, "People's stomach will not be filled by showing God's picture."

He further alleged that inflation in the country is going up every day and people have no jobs even as Modi comes out with excuses such as Pakistan, China and invokes God, when in a crisis.

The Congress leader hit out at Modi saying that the prime minister gave several guarantees earlier and never fulfilled them. He assured that the two out of the six guarantees given by the Congress party in the run-up to the recently held Telangana assembly polls have been implemented by the state government.

Another two will be rolled out "soon" while the rest will be implemented in two to three months, he added.

