ETV Bharat / state

'People With Dirty Minds Allege': Daughter Rohini Refutes 'Lie' That She Donated Kidney To Lalu

Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Wednesday voiced distress over "people with dirty minds" alleging that it was a 'lie' that she had donated a kidney to her ailing father.

The 47-year-old, who is said to have been cold-shouldered by supporters of her younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, her father's heir apparent, came out with a post on X, without identifying those who had offended her.

In the post, in Hindi, she wrote, "It is my open challenge to people with dirty minds and their patrons, if they prove that I curried favours with anybody for anyone and that it is a lie that I have donated a kidney to my father, then I shall retire from politics and public life".

A medical graduate who chose to become a homemaker after marriage and settle down with her husband and children in Singapore, Acharya came into limelight during her father's transplant a few years ago when she earned plaudits for her 'sacrifice.'