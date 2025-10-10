ETV Bharat / state

People Who Accept Party’s Ideology, Work For Masses Are Always Welcome, Says Congress

New Delhi: A day after Assam Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) heavyweight leader Rajen Gohain resigned from the primary membership of the party, the Congress on Friday expressed optimism that his resignation will certainly help the opposition in the Assembly election next year.

Talking to ETV Bharat, senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh said that Congress always welcomes people who accept the party's ideology and work for the masses.

“We always welcome those people who accept Congress ideology and always work for the people. If any leader comes to us, then we will certainly welcome him,” said Singh giving an indication that Congress's doors are open for Gohain.

Stating that Congress has not yet contacted Gohain, Singh said “The party has not yet contacted him. He resigned yesterday. Let’s wait for some time.”

Along with 17 other members of the party, Gohain, a former Union minister and four-time BJP MP submitted his resignation before state BJP president Dilip Saikia in Guwahati on Thursday.

In his resignation letter, Gohain accused the state BJP for working against the interest of the indigenous people of Assam. He said that BJP had failed to fulfil the promises made to the people of Assam and betrayed the indigenous communities by allowing outsiders to settle in the state.

According to Singh, the state leadership has been asked to prepare a strategy for the Assembly election next year. “All the state leaders will consult with AICC and work accordingly,” Singh said.