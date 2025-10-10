People Who Accept Party’s Ideology, Work For Masses Are Always Welcome, Says Congress
Accusing Assam BJP of working against interest of indigenous people of the state, four-time BJP MP Rajen Gohain along with 17 other members resigned yesterday.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 7:45 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after Assam Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) heavyweight leader Rajen Gohain resigned from the primary membership of the party, the Congress on Friday expressed optimism that his resignation will certainly help the opposition in the Assembly election next year.
Talking to ETV Bharat, senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh said that Congress always welcomes people who accept the party's ideology and work for the masses.
“We always welcome those people who accept Congress ideology and always work for the people. If any leader comes to us, then we will certainly welcome him,” said Singh giving an indication that Congress's doors are open for Gohain.
Stating that Congress has not yet contacted Gohain, Singh said “The party has not yet contacted him. He resigned yesterday. Let’s wait for some time.”
Along with 17 other members of the party, Gohain, a former Union minister and four-time BJP MP submitted his resignation before state BJP president Dilip Saikia in Guwahati on Thursday.
In his resignation letter, Gohain accused the state BJP for working against the interest of the indigenous people of Assam. He said that BJP had failed to fulfil the promises made to the people of Assam and betrayed the indigenous communities by allowing outsiders to settle in the state.
According to Singh, the state leadership has been asked to prepare a strategy for the Assembly election next year. “All the state leaders will consult with AICC and work accordingly,” Singh said.
Echoing the same view, another senior Congress leader and former MP, Ripun Bora told ETV Bharat that Gohain’s resignation is good news for the opposition in Assam.
“Congress’s doors are always open for people. The resignation of senior BJP leaders like Rajen Gohain have proved the existing anti-incumbency factor in Assam BJP,” said Bora.
According to Bora, the series of resignations is a clear indication of dissatisfaction within sections of the party’s state unit, especially among leaders who feel that local issues and indigenous sentiments are being sidelined.
However, BJP claimed that there is no anti-incumbency in Assam.
“Our state leadership is working unitedly with the people. Leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma always take people by their side. It’s a fact that the resignation of Rajen Gohain is a setback for the party. We may lose a leader, but the people of the state are with us,” BJP spokesperson Rajiv Babbar told ETV Bharat.
Babbar claimed that the opposition in Assam will never be able to defeat the BJP.
The Assembly election in Assam is scheduled for March–April next year. In the 2021 election, the BJP-led coalition had retained power in the state.
