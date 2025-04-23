ETV Bharat / state

People Sleeping Under Secularism Blanket Should Learn Lesson: Baba Ramdev Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

Baba Ramdev urges Centre to merge PoK with India and destroy terrorist camps. Also, he alerts people saying terrorists are hiding everywhere in India.

People Sleeping Under Secularism Blanket Should Learn Lesson: Baba Ramdev Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
File photo of Baba Ramdev (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 5:49 PM IST

Haridwar: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday expressed his grief over the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 civilians dead and termed it as a "very cowardly incident".

"Even after such target killings, if we still sleep wrapped under the blanket of secularism and say that target killings have not happened in India, then there can be nothing more shameful. It is time that such people learn a lesson," Ramdev said.

The yoga guru further said that the terrorists have not only targeted the Hindus, but their intention is to create hatred among the Hindus and Muslims, who are living together in every street and locality of India, starting from Jammu and Kashmir. "The terrorists want to create a civil war in the country by shedding blood in this way," he added.

Baba Ramdev cautioned Indian citizens to be alert and take extra precautions saying, terrorists are hiding everywhere, from Delhi and Mumbai to religious places.

"There are two types of Muslims in India, one who gives equal respect to Quran and India, and the other are the fanatics who just want to shed blood and spread hatred," Ramdev said.

Ramdev said Pakistan is poor but anti-India forces are supporting it to do such devastating acts. "This is the right time to answer Pakistan as well as all the anti-India forces. Now, if we fail then it will be a big challenge to protect the country's integrity," he said.

Ramdev has appealed to the Centre to merge Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India and then destroy all the terrorist camps running there. "Now the time has come to respond like Israel. Just like America never spares its enemies, India will also have to do the same. India will have to show its strength," the yoga guru said.

