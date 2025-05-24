3 Members Of Family Shot Dead, 2 Injured In Clash Between Groups In Bihar's Buxar

Patna: At least three members of a family were shot dead, while two others were seriously injured following a petty dispute between two groups of people allegedly over dumping of sand and stone chips in Buxar district of Bihar on Saturday.

An altercation broke out early morning at Ahiyapur village under Rajpur police station and turned violent with indiscriminate firing from one side. The police rushed to the place of occurrence and found five people with multiple bullet injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Vinod Singh Yadav, 50, Virendra Singh Yadav, 36, and Sunil Singh Yadav, 42. Two other members of the family – Pujan Singh Yadav and Mantu Singh Yadav - are presently battling for their lives. The police have registered an FIR and further investigations are being conducted.

“The issue was a fallout of a petty dispute between groups. The accused had objected to the dumping of sand and stone chips on the village road by the victims, who traded in it. It resulted in an altercation on Friday,” Buxar Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubham Arya said.

The SP said that the matter turned violent on Saturday morning at around 5:15 am. The accused came in two vehicles and opened fire on the family. Three people have died of bullet injuries, while two others are seriously injured. Both the injured were rushed to the Kochas primary health centre, from where Pujan was referred to Varanasi for better treatment.

The police sent the dead bodies for postmortem. The Buxar Sadar sub-divisional police officer Dheeraj Kumar is leading a team of officials from the district intelligence unit and Rajpur police station to arrest the accused in the incident. However, nobody has been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, the angry villagers blocked the Chausa – Kochas road close to the village and demanded immediate arrest of the people involved in the killings. The vehicular traffic came to a standstill and resulted in a massive jam of vehicles on the busy road. The road blockade continued till the time of filing the report.

According to some of the natives of Ahiyapur, the accused had arrived in two vehicles and fired at the family with which they had a tiff. A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the village to prevent any further violence.