Seven People Returning After Immersion Of Ashes In Haridwar Die In Road Accident In Jaipur

Jaipur: Seven people, including two women and two children, were killed after their car fell into a drain below the ring road near Prahladpura in Jaipur on Saturday night, police said.

A youth spotted the partially submerged car at around 12.30 pm today and informed the police. Following which, a police team pulled out the car and sent the bodies for postmortem.

The accident took place in Shivdaspura police station area. The victims, residents of Jaipur, were returning home after immersing the ashes of a deceased relative in Haridwar, Chaksu ACP Surendra Singh said.