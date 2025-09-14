Seven People Returning After Immersion Of Ashes In Haridwar Die In Road Accident In Jaipur
They were returning to their home in Jaipur after immersing the ashes of a deceased relative when their car fell into a drain.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Jaipur: Seven people, including two women and two children, were killed after their car fell into a drain below the ring road near Prahladpura in Jaipur on Saturday night, police said.
A youth spotted the partially submerged car at around 12.30 pm today and informed the police. Following which, a police team pulled out the car and sent the bodies for postmortem.
The accident took place in Shivdaspura police station area. The victims, residents of Jaipur, were returning home after immersing the ashes of a deceased relative in Haridwar, Chaksu ACP Surendra Singh said.
According to Shivdaspura police station officer Surendra Kumar Saini, the deceased have been identified as Ramraj Vaishnav, his wife Madhu and son Rudra and his relative Kaluram, his wife Seema and son Rohit and Gajraj. The deceased hailed from Phuliyavas Kekri and Vatika in Jaipur, he added.
On information, DCP South Rajarshi Raj Verma and a team from Shivdaspura police station reached the spot. The car was pulled out of the drain and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary. The relatives of the deceased have been informed, Saini said.
Initial investigation has revealed that the car overturned due to heavy waterlogging in the underpass below the ring road and fell into the drain. Further probe is underway to ascertain the cause of accident, police added.
