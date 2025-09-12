ETV Bharat / state

People Offer Prayers At Kashmir’s Hazratbal Shrine Following Eid-e-Milad

Srinagar: Hundreds of people offered congregation prayers at Kashmir’s Hazratbal shrine peacefully on Friday following Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad, which commemorated on the 12th Rabi’ al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

In Kashmir, special nightlong prayers are held on this occasion with the largest congregation at Hazratbal mosque in Srinagar. On Friday, devotees gather in large numbers at the shrine for nightlong prayers and have a glimpse of the holy relic of the Prophet of Islam.

Congregation prayers were held on Friday (ETV Bharat)

The dome-shaped mosque on the banks of Dal Lake houses a relic of the Prophet (PBUH) that is displayed to the public on this day.

However, this year, the special occasion was marred by controversy after the national emblem was engraved on a stone plaque by Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board authorities inside the shrine. The stone announcing the renovation work of the sanctum of the shrine carried the names of Waqf officials including its chairman Darakshan Andrabi.

People gathered to have a glimpse of holy relic (ETV Bharat)

Hailing from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Andrabi came under the political storm after political parties including the ruling National Conference demanded action against her for hurting the sentiments of Muslims by installing the Ashoka emblem inside the religious place. They cited prohibition of photographs and sculptures inside mosques in Islam.