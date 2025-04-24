ETV Bharat / state

Outrage In Shimla Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, Locals United In Seeking Tough Action Against Perpetrators

Locals said the govt must give a befitting reply to terrorists and ensure safety of common people.

Like the rest of the country, the capital of Himachal Pradesh Shimla too is enraged over the attack on tourists at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
Locals staging protest in Shimla over Pahalgam terror attack (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST

Shimla: Like the rest of the country, the capital of Himachal Pradesh Shimla too is enraged over the attack on tourists at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

While some residents of the city feel the attack was the result of security lapse, others feel it was a targeted killing of Hindus. ETV Bharat's correspondent Shreya Sharma spoke to locals at the city's iconic Ridge ground on the attack which has shaken the nation. Visibly irked over the incident, a local said, "Every time, after an attack, there is only condemnation, but what about the safety of the common man?"

A college student said, "We trust the Army to protect our country. But why do such attacks occur repeatedly." The locals the correspondent spoke to were unanimous in their view that the government should not just make statements but tighten security measures at the ground level. They demanded stringent action against the terrorists and said the people of the country have tolerated enough.

Meanwhile, several Hindu organizations held a protest meeting to condemn the attack at Pahalgam, in Shimla. Raising slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Terrorism Murdabad', the protesters asked the government to take stringent measures to curb terrorism in the country.

Hindu Jagran Manch's state convener Bharat Bhushan said, "The attack was a well-planned massacre based on religion. Why is the background of the attack the same every time? The attackers shot people after asking their names and those who could not be identified were killed by removing their clothes".

