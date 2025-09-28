ETV Bharat / state

People Of Ladakh, Its Tradition Under Attack From BJP, RSS: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday said the amazing people of Ladakh and its traditions are under attack from the BJP-RSS duo. He blamed the saffron party at the centre for the death of four people and the incarceration of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the charges of NSA and asked the Centre to give a voice to the union territory.

"Ladakh's amazing people, culture, and traditions are under attack by the BJP and RSS. Ladakhis asked for a voice. The BJP responded by killing 4 young men and jailing Sonam Wangchuk. Stop the killing. Stop the violence. Stop the intimidation. Give Ladakh a voice. Give them the 6th Schedule," he shared on X.

The Congress on Sunday said the "false promises" made by the BJP and the "betrayal" by the Central government under its leadership led to the agitation in Ladakh. "The agitation is the outcome of the false promises made by the BJP in their manifesto. They had promised the Sixth Schedule (of the Constitution). This agitation is against the betrayal and the unfulfillment of the promises in the last five years," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Karra said at a press conference.

He said that had the BJP kept its promises, the situation would not have come to this. "Rather than engaging them (people of Ladakh), and acknowledging their own (BJP) mistakes and giving a direction to dialogue, they are targeting the Congress. They are trying to shift the blame for their mismanagement and unfulfillment of the promises towards the Congress," he said.

The protests in support of the demand for statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution took a violent turn on September 24, leaving four people dead and many injured. Following the incident, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been among those leading the protest, was detained under the National Security Act (NSA).