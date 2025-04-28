Rohini Fire Victims Try To Restore Lives

New Delhi: The slum dwellers of Rohini who lost their homes to an outbreak of fire are trying to restore their lives that lay shattered after the incident. The fire that broke out near Sector 17 on Sunday morning is learnt to have led to the death of two children while several other people had sustained injuries.

As many as 800 shanties in the jhuggi cluster are learnt to have been destroyed. The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained although a short circuit is suspected to have led to the inferno. It took more than four hours for the firemen to douse the fire. The residents are worried about having a roof over their heads in the blazing heat. They feel as if their future has been reduced to ashes.

Shaina Bibi and her husband Mithoo Sheikh stood devastated, unable to control their tears. They were in the process of giving a better life to their children when the fire consumed the life of their four year old son Alam Sheikh.

"Just like other days we had gone out for work while our son slept at home. The sudden outbreak of fire did not give any opportunity to save him. We saw our world crumble right before our eyes," they said.

Similarly Shamim Sheikh who has been residing in the area for the last 22 years is yet to come to terms with the demise of his three year old daughter Sadiya Khatoon. He related that he had two shanties in the cluster. While his parents lived in one of them, the other was occupied by his family comprising his wife and four children.

"My son Asif was in the other shanty when the fire broke out. As I rushed to save him, my daughter was engulfed in flames," he said recalling how his daughter died in front of his eyes.

There are hundreds other who are yet to come out of shock. Majority of the residents here are residents of West Bengal. They said that most of them managed to save their lives as the fire broke out during the daytime.

A day after the outbreak the people could be seen trying to salvage their belongings from the burnt shanties. There was anger at the delay in relief coming from the administration. Raju Mali who hails from Murshidabad and has been living here for the last 25 years said, “Had the residents of Sriniketan Apartments located close by not given water through their tankers there would have been more loss of life and belongings.”

Almost 24 hours after the incident the people were sitting at the spot awaiting help from the authorities. The onset of summers has led to an increase in the fire incidents in the national capital. Sources disclosed that the Fire Department is getting dozens of calls regarding fire incidents on daily basis. Short circuit has been identified as the most common cause of fire outbreaks.

Meanwhile several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders visited the victims. AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj slammed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for turning a blind eye towards the incident and not considering it worth visiting the affected families.

Rekha Gupta stated in a X post that she was deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Rohini. She said that the Delhi Government was taking all necessary measures to support the victims. Claiming that the local legislator and sub divisional magistrate immediately reached the site to coordinate relief efforts, including the provision of mobile toilets, medical assistance and food for the affected residents she said, “Displaced families are being shifted to nearby schools where temporary shelters and all essential facilities are being arranged for their well-being. We are monitoring the situation to ensure that timely support and rehabilitation are extended to every affected individual."