Over 500 People In Jalore On Police Radar In Paper Leak, Cheating Cases: ADG VK Singh

Sanchore: Additional Director General (ADG) of Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) and ATS VK Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Jalore, said on Sunday that more than 500 people in the district are on the radar for their involvement in paper leak and cheating cases.

Singh said many government employees are also included among these people and strong evidence has been found against them adding, they will be sent to jail anytime.

The ADG said that Jalore district has already become infamous for cheating cases and in many previous exams, incidents of paper leak occurred here. "Now the situation has improved. The accused who have gone to jail have also agreed that examinations are now being conducted in a safe manner. This has increased confidence among the examinees," he said.

Singh announced setting up an Anti-Narcotics Task Force outpost in Jalore to curb drug peddling. This outpost will work in Jalore-Sirohi area. He said that complaints of MDMA have increased in the area so an outpost will be set up for handling drug smuggling cases.

Earlier, the ADG inspected the parade in the police line and participated in the CLG (Community Contact Group) meeting. He said that a decision has been taken to install memorials at police stations for policemen who lost their lives in the line of duty. He also sought the society's support in cases of missing girls.

Singh also inspected the Bhinmal police station and then visited the Sundhamaata temple.