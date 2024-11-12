People Hoot At BJP MLA, Force Him To Leave Temple Inauguration Venue For Raising Waqf Issue

Bagalkote (Karnataka): BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was on Monday forced to leave a venue where he was invited when he tried to bring up the Waqf issue during a temple inauguration. The MLA representing the Vijayapura constituency was invited to the inauguration of the Allama Prabhu temple in Terdal in Bagalkote district.

As soon as he raised the Waqf Board issuing eviction notices, outraged people hooted at him and asked him not to raise the matter. They told him to stick to the topic of temple inauguration and Allama Prabhu. Muslims in the area are said to have donated Rs 6 lakh for the construction of the temple. After being hooted, the MLA stopped his speech midway and left the venue.