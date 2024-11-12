ETV Bharat / state

People Hoot At BJP MLA, Force Him To Leave Temple Inauguration Venue For Raising Waqf Issue

BJP MLA representing the Vijayapura constituency was asked not to raise Waqf issue and stick to the topic of temple inauguration and Allama Prabhu.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Bagalkote (Karnataka): BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was on Monday forced to leave a venue where he was invited when he tried to bring up the Waqf issue during a temple inauguration. The MLA representing the Vijayapura constituency was invited to the inauguration of the Allama Prabhu temple in Terdal in Bagalkote district.

As soon as he raised the Waqf Board issuing eviction notices, outraged people hooted at him and asked him not to raise the matter. They told him to stick to the topic of temple inauguration and Allama Prabhu. Muslims in the area are said to have donated Rs 6 lakh for the construction of the temple. After being hooted, the MLA stopped his speech midway and left the venue.

Bagalkote (Karnataka): BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was on Monday forced to leave a venue where he was invited when he tried to bring up the Waqf issue during a temple inauguration. The MLA representing the Vijayapura constituency was invited to the inauguration of the Allama Prabhu temple in Terdal in Bagalkote district.

As soon as he raised the Waqf Board issuing eviction notices, outraged people hooted at him and asked him not to raise the matter. They told him to stick to the topic of temple inauguration and Allama Prabhu. Muslims in the area are said to have donated Rs 6 lakh for the construction of the temple. After being hooted, the MLA stopped his speech midway and left the venue.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUSLIMSVIJAYAPURA CONSTITUENCYBJP MLA BASANAGOUDA PATIL YATNAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.