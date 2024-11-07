At Telangana’s Trump Temple, People Gather To Remember Late Devotee For Unwavering Admiration

Warangal: Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections has again brought attention to a unique temple dedicated to him in Telangana's Konne village. On Wednesday, many people gathered at the shrine to celebrate Trump’s victory, but more importantly, they remembered their late friend Krishna, who was a big follower of Trump and built this temple.

Krishna’s friends and family say that Trump was a god-like figure for him and he would have been “top of the world” by Trump's victory, had he been alive.

“Unfortunately Krishna died from a heart attack after Trump lost his re-election in 2020,” they claimed.

Krishna’s admiration for Trump dates back to 2019 when expressed his wish to meet his idol on Twitter (now X), saying, “I like you…I want to meet you.” In response, Trump retweeted his post with “OK”.

According to Krishna’s family, Trump’s gesture boosted his devotion and he constructed a temple for the US leader in February 2020, where he installed a statue of the former president.

Krishna's story depicts the extraordinary dedication of a fan as he not only built the temple and installed his statue but performed daily prayers there till he was alive.

In 2020, when Trump was vying for the US presidency for the second time, Krishna gathered all resources to build a temple dedicated to the leader. He said it was inspired by a dream in which Trump supposedly spoke to him and promised to meet.

The shrine has a six-foot statue of Trump where Krishna would perform daily puja and observe fasting rituals when he was alive hoping to meet his idol. Despite opposition and criticism from his family and community, he remained resolute in his devotion.