ETV Bharat / state

People From All Walks Of Life Offer Prayers On Bakrid Across Delhi

Worshippers arrived well before sunrise, some carrying prayer mats, accompanied by family members, all partaking in the solemn ritual that commemorates the willingness to sacrifice.

People From All Walks Of Life Offer Prayers On Bakrid Across Delhi
Children greet each other after offering namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha festival, at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi on June 7, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 11:15 AM IST

Updated : June 7, 2025 at 11:34 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: People from diverse backgrounds thronged mosques across the national capital on Saturday morning to offer namaz on the occasion of Bakrid, also known as Eid-ul-Adha, embracing the spirit of unity and devotion that marks the festival. Wearing traditional clothes, prayer caps and festive smiles, men, women and children gathered in large numbers to participate in the special prayers.

From toddlers held in arms to elderly walking with sticks, the sense of celebration and brotherhood was visible as people exchanged warm greetings after the namaz. Mosques such as Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid and those in Seelampur, Okhla and Nizamuddin witnessed significant footfall.

People From All Walks Of Life Offer Prayers On Bakrid Across Delhi
People offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha festival, at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi on June 7, 2025. (PTI)

Worshippers arrived well before sunrise, some carrying prayer mats, others accompanied by family members, all partaking in the solemn ritual that commemorates the willingness to sacrifice.

People From All Walks Of Life Offer Prayers On Bakrid Across Delhi
People offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha festival, at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi on June 7, 2025. (PTI)

Delhi Police said that they have stepped up security arrangements across the national capital to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful celebrations of Bakra Eid, an official said.

People From All Walks Of Life Offer Prayers On Bakrid Across Delhi
People greet one another after offering namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha festival, at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi on June 7, 2025. (PTI)

To maintain law and order during festivities, elaborate deployments have been made in sensitive areas, with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), paramilitary forces and local police teams mobilised. Multiple check posts have been set up across Delhi, and electronic surveillance has been intensified to monitor suspicious activity, the official said.

People From All Walks Of Life Offer Prayers On Bakrid Across Delhi
Security personnel stand guard as people arrive to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha festival, at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi on June 7, 2025 (PTI)

New Delhi: People from diverse backgrounds thronged mosques across the national capital on Saturday morning to offer namaz on the occasion of Bakrid, also known as Eid-ul-Adha, embracing the spirit of unity and devotion that marks the festival. Wearing traditional clothes, prayer caps and festive smiles, men, women and children gathered in large numbers to participate in the special prayers.

From toddlers held in arms to elderly walking with sticks, the sense of celebration and brotherhood was visible as people exchanged warm greetings after the namaz. Mosques such as Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid and those in Seelampur, Okhla and Nizamuddin witnessed significant footfall.

People From All Walks Of Life Offer Prayers On Bakrid Across Delhi
People offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha festival, at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi on June 7, 2025. (PTI)

Worshippers arrived well before sunrise, some carrying prayer mats, others accompanied by family members, all partaking in the solemn ritual that commemorates the willingness to sacrifice.

People From All Walks Of Life Offer Prayers On Bakrid Across Delhi
People offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha festival, at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi on June 7, 2025. (PTI)

Delhi Police said that they have stepped up security arrangements across the national capital to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful celebrations of Bakra Eid, an official said.

People From All Walks Of Life Offer Prayers On Bakrid Across Delhi
People greet one another after offering namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha festival, at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi on June 7, 2025. (PTI)

To maintain law and order during festivities, elaborate deployments have been made in sensitive areas, with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), paramilitary forces and local police teams mobilised. Multiple check posts have been set up across Delhi, and electronic surveillance has been intensified to monitor suspicious activity, the official said.

People From All Walks Of Life Offer Prayers On Bakrid Across Delhi
Security personnel stand guard as people arrive to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha festival, at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi on June 7, 2025 (PTI)
Last Updated : June 7, 2025 at 11:34 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHIEID CELEBRATIONSPEOPLE OFFER NAMAZOCCASION OF BAKRIDDELHI POLICE SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.