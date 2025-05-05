People Fed Up With Corruption, Extreme Unemployment In Bihar, Says CPI(M) General Secy M A Baby

Patna: Communist Party of India (CPIM) General Secretary Mariam Alexander Baby is on a two-day visit to Bihar to meet allies and attend party functions. In an exclusive interview with Dev Raj Thakur of ETV Bharat, he shared about various issues and the road ahead for the Left party amid the loss of popularity among the masses.
ETV Bharat: Where has the CPI(M) slipped among the masses?
MA Baby: We have felt the need to mingle with the poorest and downtrodden sections of society more constantly, more regularly and more deeply. We need to reflect that we are there for them. The way we have been working among them is not getting registered in their minds. It is not their fault. It is our failure to speak to them in a way that they understand we stand with them.
ETB: What steps are in the pipeline to strengthen the party?
MAB: We have to fight for the people and change our style. Each state in this huge country is different, with different issues, culture and language. We will adapt to them and address their problems. We will prioritise our work among the rural poor. They migrated to the cities in the hope of getting something but were pushed into the slums. We will focus on the slum-dwellers in the cities.
ETB: Tell us about your party's downfall in West Bengal. It seems to be nowhere on the horizon there.
MAB: What are you saying? You should have seen our public meeting at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on April 20. I was there. The crowd of farmers, agricultural labourers and workers was so dense that if you had thrown sand, it would not have fallen on the ground.
ETB: But the support for the CPI(M) is not getting translated into votes?
MAB: Indeed, the support is not converting to votes, but we are not much bothered about it. We are building and organising our struggle among the people. We are working patiently among them, and it will get reflected in the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections.
ETB: Your plans for Bihar, where your party has just two MLAs and no MP?
MAB: We are a part of the Mahagathbandhan here. I will meet the RJD, Congress and other Left parties' leaders and discuss the upcoming assembly polls. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the master of opportunism, and the people are fed up with corruption and extreme unemployment. There is going to be a good political struggle here, and Bihar will lead the change in the country. The good results here will influence the coming polls in West Bengal and Kerala.
ETB: Does the CPI(M) have any long-term plan for the people?
MAB: We have to work for the children to save them from harmful influences and to develop a secular and scientific outlook among them. They are the future of the country. We are starting 'Bal Sangham' for them in Kerala to counter RSS's 'Bal Gokulam'. The RSS is influencing the children, but their families do not know this.
ETB: Why are the CPI(M) policies directed against the RSS?
MAB: The RSS is the most pernicious organisation, but the way it works is stunning. They see and use all the possibilities of science and technology and social media. It is like a million-headed serpent and has pervaded the society and its sections. Its people have penetrated all organisations, be it the military or the judiciary. We need to counter it effectively.