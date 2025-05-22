People Continue Demanding Justice For Sterlite Shooting Victims 7 Years Later

Thoothukudi: Marking the seventh anniversary of the Sterlite shooting, people all over Tamil Nadu paid their respects to the 13 victims.

Beginning in February 2018, the villagers staged continuous protests against the expansion of the Sterlite plant operation in Thoothukudi. The people became outraged when their protests saw no results after 100 days and began marching to the district collector’s office. This led to a police baton charge and firing in which 13 lives were lost, including two women, and over 100 were injured. A local court ordered the sealing of the Sterlite plant as a result.

Interview with a member of the Sterlite protest group. (ETV Bharat)

A special service was held at Fatima Church in Thoothukudi commemorating the ones who lost their lives. Photos of the deceased were displayed with flowers and candlelight proceedings took place. Protest groups and the general public from the area attended to pay their respects. As a result, security was beefed up under the leadership of Superintendent of Police (SP) Albert John.

"In 2018, 13 people were killed due to government terrorism. Till now, no action has been taken against the officers who fired the shots. The DMK government promised justice regarding the Sterlite shooting. This was one of the biggest reasons it came to power. On the occasion of the seventh anniversary, we request that as said in the Justice Aruna Jagatheesan Commission report, the 17 police officers responsible must be charged with murder, the Sterlite plant must be completely dismantled, and a memorial hall should be built for all 13 people who died in the shooting. This is the humble request of the people of Thoothukudi," said Kepiston, a member of the Sterlite Protest Group.

The public is outraged to this day that justice has not been provided for the lost lives and continues demanding it.