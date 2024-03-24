People Celebrate 'Insult Ceremony' Ahead of Holi in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): An insulting ceremony was organised in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara where leaders, officials and influential people of society were called and insulted. The event named ‘Haramkhao Apmaan Samaroh’ has been organised for the past 36 years on the occasion of Holi.

The ceremony is organised a day before Holika Dahan at Dussehra ground in Chhindwara. Along with senior citizens of the district, public representatives, officials, journalists and many businessmen were present on the stage. Comedians, including Raja Rancho, were also present at the event. Rancho also performed on the stage to entertain the audience at the event.

The humorous bulletin Haramkhau Times was also released during the ceremony. In the newspaper, funny titles were given to the names of people in the district. The series of funny titles and different names continues every year. The popularity of the programme has been increasing every year. People from all over the state participate in the event every year.

