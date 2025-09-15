ETV Bharat / state

People Can Mention Their Religion Other Than Notified Ones in Socio-Economic And Educational Survey, Says KSCBC Chairperson

Bengaluru: Madhusudan Naik, Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC), on Monday said people can mention any religion other than the seven notified by the Centre during the Socio-economic and Educational Survey starting September 22. He clarified that these religions will have no consequences whatsoever on the respondents' socio-economic and educational status.

He was responding to ETV Bharat on a call given by the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha and Jagatika Linayat Vedike, the representative organisations of Lingayats, to mention their names in the religion column as Lingayat not as Hindu. Some people within Lingayats have taken objection to the call while asking the community to mention their religion as Hindu and caste as Lingayat.

"We have given 12 options in the religion column which include seven notified religions, atheist, theist, don't know, refused to state and others. If anybody wants to mention that he/she belongs to a different religion than the notified ones, they are free to mention it in the others column. But it will have no consequence on their existing socio-economic and educational status. The commission will consider only the notified religions while preparing its report," Naik said.

He also defended the Commission's decision to provide options for people converted to other religions to mention their new religion along with the old one. For example, if a person from Kuruba community is converted to Christianity, he or she will have the option to be mentioned as Kuruba-Christian.