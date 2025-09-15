People Can Mention Their Religion Other Than Notified Ones in Socio-Economic And Educational Survey, Says KSCBC Chairperson
Madhusudan Naik, Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) clarified that such religions will have no consequences whatsoever.
Bengaluru: Madhusudan Naik, Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC), on Monday said people can mention any religion other than the seven notified by the Centre during the Socio-economic and Educational Survey starting September 22. He clarified that these religions will have no consequences whatsoever on the respondents' socio-economic and educational status.
He was responding to ETV Bharat on a call given by the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha and Jagatika Linayat Vedike, the representative organisations of Lingayats, to mention their names in the religion column as Lingayat not as Hindu. Some people within Lingayats have taken objection to the call while asking the community to mention their religion as Hindu and caste as Lingayat.
"We have given 12 options in the religion column which include seven notified religions, atheist, theist, don't know, refused to state and others. If anybody wants to mention that he/she belongs to a different religion than the notified ones, they are free to mention it in the others column. But it will have no consequence on their existing socio-economic and educational status. The commission will consider only the notified religions while preparing its report," Naik said.
He also defended the Commission's decision to provide options for people converted to other religions to mention their new religion along with the old one. For example, if a person from Kuruba community is converted to Christianity, he or she will have the option to be mentioned as Kuruba-Christian.
"This is because some people would want to keep their earlier identity. But they will not get any benefit out of it. The Commission, while analyzing the data, will consider them as converted and enlist them under their new religion," he said, adding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also clarified this doubt.
On anomalies in the names of some castes as pointed out by Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamiji of Sirigere Mutt and also on making some additions in the list of castes, Naik said it was done to make the job of the enumerators easy and the commission has not included or created any new castes.
"We have enlisted these castes to identify them in alphabetical order and also to create a drop-down so that it would be easy for enumerators to find the castes of the family being surveyed immediately. "It is purely done to make the job of the enumerators easy. I appeal to people not to get confused or misled by misinformation in this regard," he reiterated.
The Commission has finalised 1,574 castes for the upcoming survey. Earlier it had listed 1,400 castes but based on objections received, it has increased the number of castes to 1,574. This excludes 101 Scheduled Castes and 50 Scheduled Tribes. People will also have the option to choose other castes that are not in the list.
