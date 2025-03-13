Crackers That Emit Colours, Sky Shots To Add Zing To Holi Revelry In Dhanbad

Dhanbad: Holi celebrations have evolved over the years with use of gadgets and crackers which unlike the ones used in Diwali, emit colours.

Several shops at Hirapur Hatia in Dhanbad sell such products which are a hit among those who wish to add some extra zing to their Holi celebrations. A trader, Mohit Agarwal said there is huge demand for fire extinguishers this year. The devices are similar to the ones used for extinguishing fire. They look the same but emit colours like smoke, he said. Similarly sky shots, much in demand on Diwali, are also seling like hot cakes at the market. "It is exactly like a firecracker. The only difference is that colorful gulaal comes out from it," said Mohit.

Another trader Ashish Jindal said a new entrant in the market is sky booster. "They are like crackers which go up into the sky and burst emitting colours," he said. Shankar Sao, who sells such products at the market said this time there is a lot of demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's masks and pichkaris. "Apart from this, masks of Motu Patlu and Chhota Bheem are much in demand among children," he said.

Colours and masks on sale at a shop in Hirapur Hatia (ETV Bharat)

The traders of the market said people's preferences have changed. Now residents of the town are aware of the ill-effects of artificial colours due to which natural ones are in high demand. Lalit Agarwal, who was in the market to buy colours, said, "Earlier people used to play Holi with mud and dirt. People used to fall sick due to this but now people have become aware. They use herbal colours and gulal and stay away from chemical colours".