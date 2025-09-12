ETV Bharat / state

People Are Afraid What Might Happen To Them If India Grows Strong, That’s Why Tariffs: Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said tariffs were imposed on India out of fear of what might happen to them if the country became stronger.

“Such measures are the result of a self-centred approach,” he said without naming any country. He was speaking at the 7th foundation day of Brahma Kumaris Vishwa Shanti Sarovar in Nagpur.

"People in the world are afraid of what might happen to them if India grows stronger and of what their own position will be. That’s why tariffs have been imposed on Indian goods. But we have done nothing. When you are seven seas away and there is no connection, why the fear?” he asked.

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, including a 25 per cent punitive duty for its Russian oil purchases. India has termed the tariffs “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

Bhagwat said human beings and countries will continue to face problems unless they understand their real self. “If we show compassion and overcome fear, we will have no enemies,” he said.