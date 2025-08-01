Pension Funds Robbed At Gunpoint In Andhra Pradesh, Rs 5 Lakh Recovered After High-Speed Chase

Munchangiputtu: Unidentified armed robbers looted pension funds amounting to Rs 15.62 lakh from a government official at gunpoint in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Thursday night.
The victim, Matsyababu, a welfare assistant in Bondapalli panchayat, was on his way to distribute pension to beneficiaries when he was intercepted by two assailants.
According to Pedabayalu MPDO Poornaiah, Matsyababu, had withdrawn Rs 15.62 lakh from the State Bank of India earlier that day. He was heading to his residence in Cheruvupakala village before going to the beneficiaries when he was stopped at a bridge near Raipalli in Bangarumetta panchayat in Munchangiputtu mandal, Poornaiah said.
The attackers, armed with guns and knives, forcibly took the entire pension amount and fled the scene on a scooter, he added.
Displaying remarkable courage, Matsyababu chased the robbers with the help of a passerby on a two-wheeler. The pursuit led them into Odisha and near Bayaluguda, the robbers fled, abandoning their scooter in the nearby field.
Matsyababu then handed over the vehicle to Munchangiputtu Police. Under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna, police inspected the abandoned scooter and recovered Rs 5 lakh in cash.
"A case has been registered and investigation is underway. It is suspected that the assailants may have escaped into Odisha. Efforts are on to trace and apprehend them along with recovering the remaining amount," an official of Munchangiputtu police station said.
Also Read