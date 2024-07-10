ETV Bharat / state

Pending Legal Battle In US, Frailing Health Reasons For Not Pursuing Case Against Bengal Governor: Odissi Dancer

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

The dancer who had lodged complaints against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and his nephew accusing them of sexual assault, has denied reports that she wanted to withdraw the case. Instead, she clarified that she rather did not want to "pursue" the case because of a pending legal battle in the US, which was taking a toll on her health.

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose
Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (ANI)

Kolkata: The Odissi dancer who had lodged complaints against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and his nephew accusing them of sexual assault, has denied reports that she wanted to withdraw the case.

The dancer clarified that she rather did not want to "pursue" the case because of a pending legal battle in the US, which was taking a toll on her health. "I am citing here the reason why I do not want to pursue the Governor Bose-related complaint. I am a victim of egregious American malfeasance and US judicial tyranny and my matter is pending with the US Vice President Kamala Harris and the Govt of India," the dancer mentioned in her statement.

"I am trying to fight that very critical matter of unspeakable American hooliganism against a helpless Indian Hindu wife that I am; and along with it, my failing health, does not allow me to pursue the Governor Bose-related matter at this point," the statement issued on Tuesday read. The dancer had accused Bose and his nephew of sexual abuse at a start hotel in Delhi in January 2023.

