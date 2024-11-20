ETV Bharat / state

Penalty Up To Rs 1,000 For Dog Owners In Telangana If Pet Defecate In Public

Hyderabad: Dog owners in Telangana will have to shell out penalties if they let their pets defecate or relieve in public places under the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) across the state, officials said.

According to the latest directive, any dog owner who makes his pet defecate in public places such as residential areas, parks, streets, and roads and does not get the excreta removed will have to pay a penalty of up to Rs 1,000.

“In case of the violation of new instructions, the dog owners will be held responsible for their dogs’ poop and litter. The Municipal Act now mandates that pet owners clean up after their dogs in public spaces; otherwise, a fine of up to Rs. 1,000 will be imposed on them,” said the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA), TK Sridevi.

She said a circular has already been sent to all the municipal commissioners mostly within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, except Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), to implement the new directions.