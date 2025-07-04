ETV Bharat / state

Peanut Lodged In Windpipe Mistaken for Asthma: KMC Hospital Team Saves Man's Life With Timely Intervention

Mangaluru: A 50-year-old man who had been suffering from chronic breathing problems for six months, initially misdiagnosed as asthma, was successfully treated at Mangaluru’s KMC Hospital. Doctors discovered that the real cause of his condition was a peanut fragment lodged in his windpipe, a rare and potentially life-threatening scenario.

Despite undergoing multiple treatments for asthma and bronchial dilation therapy, the patient’s condition did not improve. Notably, he showed no signs of asthma or allergies typically associated with such respiratory difficulties.

The breakthrough came when the hospital’s senior pulmonologist, Dr Vishakh Acharya, senior anaesthetist Dr Sunil BV, pulmonologist Dr Uday, anaesthetist Dr Freda, and bronchoscopy assistants Magdalina Pais, Mallesh P., Sumithra, Reema D’Souza, and coordinator Saira D’Souza, investigated further. Their collaborative effort proved crucial in identifying and resolving the root cause.

Upon detailed questioning, the patient recalled an incident a few months earlier when he accidentally choked on a peanut. Although he felt better after drinking water at the time, breathing difficulties gradually emerged thereafter. Chest X-rays later revealed swelling near the right diaphragm, indicating an airflow obstruction.

A flexible bronchoscopy revealed a peanut fragment lodged in the patient’s bronchial tube. “Such cases are rare,” explained Dr Vishakh Acharya. “When healthy individuals present with unexplained respiratory distress, it's important to consider the possibility of foreign body aspiration. This case underlines the importance of thorough investigation.”