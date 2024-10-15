Bahraich: The commotion that began on Sunday evening in the Mahsi Maharajganj market of the Hardi police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich over the Durga idol immersion procession continued on the following day, Monday. One person was killed and several others were injured in clashes between members of two communities on Sunday evening. Currently, there is peace in the area, but there are signs of vandalism and arson all around. Police are guarding the area.

On Sunday late evening, a procession was being taken out for the immersion of the idol of Durga in Mahsi Maharajganj market and a DJ was playing. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tinkhawa resident Pankaj Kumar who was also present in the procession on Sunday said the procession was ongoing, and people of the one community objected to the DJ and asked them to stop it. Following this, bricks and stones started falling from the roof of a house. According to him, the youth who climbed and uprooted a green flag from the house was dragged and shot dead.

Peace Returns To UP's Bahraich After Violent Clashes Between 2 Communities (ETV Bharat)

On Monday morning, Gopal Mishra's family and villagers protested by placing his body at the headquarters of Mahsi Tehsil. This led to renewed violence, with senior officials working to calm the situation. Vrinda Shukla, the SP, stated that strict action has been taken, and two officials have been suspended. Gopal Mishra's last rites were performed late in the evening amid tight security.

Following the violence, two SP and two SSP rank officers have been deployed. In addition to this, the Rapid Action Force and PAC have also been deployed. 10 companies of PAC and 2 companies of CAPF are on the ground. Furthermore, 5 teams of STF have been deployed. On the instructions of CM Yogi, STF Chief Amitabh Yash also arrived in Bahraich on Monday.