PDP's Iltija Mufti Demands Judicial Probe Into Kathua, Baramulla Deaths

Jammu: People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Sunday demanded a judicial inquiry into two alleged incidents of human rights violations in Kathua and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I demand a judicial inquiry into both the incidents of human rights violations that have taken place in Kathua and Baramulla (where a truck driver was shot dead by the Army after he jumped a check-post on Wednesday),” she said.

“As far as the Kathua case is concerned, there are grave allegations of corruption against the local SHO (Station House Officer) Jitender Singh. The families claimed that their wards are being picked up to extort money from them. The whole area is under terror, which is not the handiwork of any militant but of a police officer,” Iltija told reporters from inside the gate of the circuit house after she was denied permission to move out by police.

She also criticised the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government, saying that the chief minister, instead of consoling the widow of the deceased youth, is hosting an ‘Al fresco’ lunch in Delhi. “The youth's widow had not taken her meals for the last five days. This government wants to absolve itself by saying that it (law and order) is the responsibility of the LG,” she said.

This comes after she visited the family of a youth who recently died by suicide in Kathua following alleged harassment and torture by police over their suspicion that he was working as an over-ground worker (OGW) for the terrorists.

Earlier in the day, Iltija, who is the daughter of PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, claimed that police didn’t allow her to move out of the Circuit House in Jammu to address a scheduled press conference at the party headquarters in the city.

On Friday, Iltija claimed that she and her mother had been placed under house arrest in Srinagar.

Makhan Din (25), a Gujjar youth from the Billawar area of Kathua, died by suicide at his home on Tuesday evening, but before death, he recorded the act on a video claiming innocence and no links to terrorists. The incident triggered widespread outrage in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting authorities to launch separate probes by the police and the local administration.

Earlier in the day, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X, "Finally Iltija managed to reach Bilawer in Kathua to meet the bereaved family of Makhan Din, who was driven to suicide by police torture."

"It's deeply saddening that she (Iltija) had to endure so many obstacles and travel like a fugitive just to offer comfort to the victim's family. The ruling party has shirked responsibility, conveniently attributing all issues to the lieutenant governor. However, as a responsible opposition, PDP will always strive to reach out to the people to offer solace," she said. (with inputs from agencies)