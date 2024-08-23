ETV Bharat / state

PDP's Bleak Electoral Chances In Kashmir Assembly Polls As Congress-NC Announce Pre-Poll Alliance

Srinagar: With the announcement of pre-poll alliance by National Conference and Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) chances of victory in the electoral battle have further dwindled as the party grapples with fresh revolt by its leaders and the stigma of allying with BJP in 2014.

NC and Congress have decided to contest the 90 assembly constituencies together in the Jammu and Kashmir UT as per the INDIA alliance agreement, leaving PDP dithering solo in Kashmir valley. The alliance will have a major challenge with BJP on the 43 seats of Jammu region segments but might fare well in the 47 seats of the Kashmir valley.

In the Kashmir valley, 47 assembly elections will have NC-Congress alliance contesting against a weak PDP, hallowed Apni Party, Sajad Lone's Peoples Conference and some independents.

While the NC and Congress were negotiating seat sharing arrangements, NC president Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah were asked whether PDP was considered for this alliance. Both leaders parried the questions which indicted that PDP's inclusion were mere speculations.

Congress's new Jammu and Kashmir president Tariq Karra even didn't mention PDP when he was asked about it, he merely said "like-minded" parties.

Sources in Congress said that PDP was never in the loop and some rumours put as news were floated initially but were out to rest when NC and Congress openly declared the alliance.

"The pre-poll alliance deliberations were going on between NC and Congress only. PDP was nowhere in the picture," a senior Congress leader, who is part of the seat sharing talks, told ETV Bharat.

He said that the pre-poll alliance between National Conference and Congress was done as per the INDIA alliance arrangement.

"PDP contested the recent parliamentary elections against our two candidates who were fielded as INDIA alliance candidates, so how could we have talked with it for an alliance in assembly elections," an NC leader told ETV Bharat.

He said that PDP since its formation in 1999, was the main political opponent of NC and kept it out of power twice in the last 25 years.

"Why should we help in regrouping of our main opponent which is now grappling to survive after 2019. So, having a pre-poll alliance with our main opponent was totally out of consideration during Congress-NC negotiations," he said.

While the NC and Congress were having talks for alliance, PDP was the first party which declared its candidates for assembly constituencies. So far the PDP has announced 31 constituencies in-charges for the upcoming assembly elections. Of these 31, only 14 are known faces in the PDP while the remaining 17 are all new faces who joined the party after the announcement of the assembly elections by the Election Commission of India. However, a silver lining for the party amid this revolt is that many of its old leaders are rejoining the party for tickets.