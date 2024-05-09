PDP’s Waheed Para Gets Election Body's Notice for Referendum Remark

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir election authority has directed PDP's candidate for Srinagar, Waheed Ur Rehman Para, to refrain from making statements during the parliamentary election campaigning in which he has equated election with referendum against New Delhi as such statements can "aggravate the differences among communities and can cause discontentment" in the society.

The District Election Officer Srinagar's nodal officer for the Model Code of Conduct in Srinagar has issued a notice to Para citing one of his campaign speech in which he has equated election with referendum against New Delhi.

Para in one of his election campaigning speeches had said that the "aim of this election is not to ascertain who is contesting against us but the people of Kashmir particularly youth should not treat this election less than a referendum."

“Your vote should be your referendum and a message needs to be conveyed to New Delhi that people's silence here should not be construed as their contentment. The future of youth is uncertain, people are scared, uncertain about their security. The youth of Srinagar are trend setters and anything they decide becomes trend in the valley.

The issue is to convey to New Delhi that people of Kashmir are not happy with New Delhi and people have apprehension about safeguard of their identity, lands, contracts and other resources and for the safeguard of this they want reassurance from the Parliament. It is not about August 5, 2019 only but about the problem of Kashmir as entire.

We have lost thousands of people particularly youth, many are in jail, many others lost, generations have been lost, entire generation is slipping away from us, children caught in drug addiction, educated are under depression and the future generation is in danger, and to save this, we want people to take this election not less than a referendum and send a message to New Delhi that people are not happy with them and they want to be heard they want their issues and fears to be addressed by the Parliament of India," the notice issued by the nodal officer Srinagar said, quoting Para's speech.

The nodal officer has said that as per MCC guidelines any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes, communities or religious or linguistic groups shall not be attempted.

“Whereas this act of your's has the potential of aggravating the differences among communities and can cause discontentment in the society. Keeping in view the above and through the medium of this notice, you are asked to refrain from issuing such statements forthwith and also to make clear, the exact context and message you wanted to convey to the people and also to clarify your position in this regard to the District Election Officer, Srinagar within two days of issuance of this notice, which otherwise would be construed as non-compliance and will invite action under law," the notice mentions.

Para is contesting his first parliament election from Srinagar seat and is pitched against National Conference's Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who has won all the three assembly elections since 2002. 24 candidates are in the fray for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat that is slated for voting on May 13.