ETV Bharat / state

PDP’s Waheed Para Gets Election Body's Notice for Referendum Remark

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

PDP’ Waheed Para Gets Election Body’s Notice for Referendum Remark
PDP’s candidate for Srinagar, Waheed Ur Rehman Para(IANS Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir election authority has directed PDP candidate Waheed Ur Rehman Para to avoid making statements comparing the parliamentary election to a referendum against New Delhi. Para equated the election with a referendum, stating that the people of Kashmir, particularly the youth, should treat the election as a referendum.

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir election authority has directed PDP's candidate for Srinagar, Waheed Ur Rehman Para, to refrain from making statements during the parliamentary election campaigning in which he has equated election with referendum against New Delhi as such statements can "aggravate the differences among communities and can cause discontentment" in the society.

The District Election Officer Srinagar's nodal officer for the Model Code of Conduct in Srinagar has issued a notice to Para citing one of his campaign speech in which he has equated election with referendum against New Delhi.

Para in one of his election campaigning speeches had said that the "aim of this election is not to ascertain who is contesting against us but the people of Kashmir particularly youth should not treat this election less than a referendum."

“Your vote should be your referendum and a message needs to be conveyed to New Delhi that people's silence here should not be construed as their contentment. The future of youth is uncertain, people are scared, uncertain about their security. The youth of Srinagar are trend setters and anything they decide becomes trend in the valley.

The issue is to convey to New Delhi that people of Kashmir are not happy with New Delhi and people have apprehension about safeguard of their identity, lands, contracts and other resources and for the safeguard of this they want reassurance from the Parliament. It is not about August 5, 2019 only but about the problem of Kashmir as entire.

We have lost thousands of people particularly youth, many are in jail, many others lost, generations have been lost, entire generation is slipping away from us, children caught in drug addiction, educated are under depression and the future generation is in danger, and to save this, we want people to take this election not less than a referendum and send a message to New Delhi that people are not happy with them and they want to be heard they want their issues and fears to be addressed by the Parliament of India," the notice issued by the nodal officer Srinagar said, quoting Para's speech.

The nodal officer has said that as per MCC guidelines any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes, communities or religious or linguistic groups shall not be attempted.

“Whereas this act of your's has the potential of aggravating the differences among communities and can cause discontentment in the society. Keeping in view the above and through the medium of this notice, you are asked to refrain from issuing such statements forthwith and also to make clear, the exact context and message you wanted to convey to the people and also to clarify your position in this regard to the District Election Officer, Srinagar within two days of issuance of this notice, which otherwise would be construed as non-compliance and will invite action under law," the notice mentions.

Para is contesting his first parliament election from Srinagar seat and is pitched against National Conference's Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who has won all the three assembly elections since 2002. 24 candidates are in the fray for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat that is slated for voting on May 13.

TAGGED:

REFERENDUM REMARKWAHEED UR REHMAN PARAMODEL CODE OF CONDUCTJAMMU KASHMIR LS POLLSPDP WAHEED PARA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.