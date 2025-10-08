ETV Bharat / state

PDP Legislators To Introduce Anti-Eviction Bill In Upcoming Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: The Opposition Peoples Democratic Party will introduce the J&K Land Rights and Regularisation Bill in the coming Assembly session in Jammu and Kashmir. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the bill, also termed as an anti-eviction and anti-bulldozer bill, seeks to protect long-term land occupants from arbitrary evictions and ensure land security for families, institutions and hoteliers.

She said that 60 hotel owners in Gulmarg hotels face eviction under the 2022 Land Grant Rules and their lease has not been extended by the government. Last month two hotels were seized and taken over by the Gulmarg Devender Authority after their lease agreements with the government had expired. Two years ago, the hoteliers in Gulmarg had also urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to extend their leases after the LG administration had enacted the new land grant rules.

Mehbooba said that despite promises, the government led by the chief minister Omar Abdullah has taken no stand to safeguard people’s land rights. She said the bill also seeks to regularise land holdings of people and institutions who are in possession of the land for the last 30 years but have not been granted land rights. She said that if this bill is passed by the assembly into a law will give them protection from eviction by the government.

PDP has three MLAs in the 90-member house, and Mehbooba has urged the government led by National Conference which has 53 legislators to support and pass the bill so that it becomes a law and protects people from eviction. She said that besides hoteliers in Gulmarg several individuals who have leased government properties but their lease has not been renewed risk eviction and put them into economic distress.