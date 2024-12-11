ETV Bharat / state

PDP Sounds Alarm Over 'Cash Crunch' In Jammu And Kashmir Treasuries

PDP leader and former minister, Naeem Akhtar, demanded immediate government intervention and urged government to release 3% DA to the employees.

PDP leader Naeem Akhtar
PDP leader Naeem Akhtar (File/ ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Srinagar: Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former minister Naeem Akhtar on Wednesday expressed grave concerns over “the severe cash crunch affecting Jammu and Kashmir’s government treasuries.” He warned that the crisis has left contractors, government employees, and pensioners in dire financial straits.

In a statement issued here, Akhtar highlighted the plight of pensioners, whose files for retirement benefits, including pensions, remain unattended, gathering dust in administrative offices. He described the situation as “alarming,” with treasuries running dry and the public suffering as a result.

“GP Fund cases of government employees have been piling up for months without clearance. Retirees are being denied their rightful gratuity, leave salary, and pensions. Meanwhile, contractors from key departments like Roads and Buildings (R&B) and Jal Shakti are waiting months for payments for completed projects,” Akhtar said.

He slammed the administration for ignoring the cash crisis while engaging in ribbon-cutting ceremonies that present a facade of normalcy. “This pervasive cash crunch points to a looming economic breakdown in Jammu and Kashmir. The government’s indifference is shocking, and it is the common man who suffers,” he added.

Urging the government to release the 3% DA to its staff that has been withheld since July, the PDP leader said, “While GOI employees received it (DA) six months back their J&K counterparts have been left high and dry.” Akhtar said, “On the one hand, the price index of consumables is at a record high, while on the other hand, employees are denied their dues.”

The PDP leader urged the government to act swiftly to address the cash crunch and ensure timely clearance of dues. “Immediate steps are needed to resolve this crisis so that the common people can heave a sigh of relief,” Akhtar added.

