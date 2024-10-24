ETV Bharat / state

J-K: PDP Ready To Support Omar Abdullah Government For Securing Constitutional Rights Of People

Srinagar: Following its poll debacle in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, in which it could win only three seats, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday reviewed its performance and said that the party will support the government for securing the constitutional rights of the people of the region.

The PDP could win only three seats out of the 90 constituencies it contested in the recent elections. Waheed Para won from Pulwama, Fayaz Mir from Kupwara and Rafia Ahmad Naik from Tral assembly segment were the only winners of the party. The major setback for the 25-year-old party was the defeat of Mehbooba's daughter and her media advisor Iltija Mufti.

Iltija was defeated by National Conference leader Bashir Ahmad Shah (Veeri) in her Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency, which is the native assembly segment of Muftis.

PDP chief led today's poll performance meeting and asked the party leaders to gear up for the upcoming municipal, panchayat and District Development Council (DDC) elections whose dates have not been announced by the government yet.

PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said the core of the party's mission is dialogue, and the current pervasive situation demands addressing the root cause.

"Regardless of electoral outcomes, the PDP has an essential role to play. We will continue raising issues concerning the people and extend support to the government wherever our voice can contribute to securing the constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The PDP spokesperson stated that the party will draft detailed proposals to strengthen its grassroots presence and reconnect with the public.