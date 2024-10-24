J-K: PDP Ready To Support Omar Abdullah Government For Securing Constitutional Rights Of People

Srinagar: Following its poll debacle in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, in which it could win only three seats, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday reviewed its performance and said that the party will support the government for securing the constitutional rights of the people of the region.
The PDP could win only three seats out of the 90 constituencies it contested in the recent elections. Waheed Para won from Pulwama, Fayaz Mir from Kupwara and Rafia Ahmad Naik from Tral assembly segment were the only winners of the party. The major setback for the 25-year-old party was the defeat of Mehbooba's daughter and her media advisor Iltija Mufti.
Iltija was defeated by National Conference leader Bashir Ahmad Shah (Veeri) in her Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency, which is the native assembly segment of Muftis.
PDP chief led today's poll performance meeting and asked the party leaders to gear up for the upcoming municipal, panchayat and District Development Council (DDC) elections whose dates have not been announced by the government yet.
PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said the core of the party's mission is dialogue, and the current pervasive situation demands addressing the root cause.
"Regardless of electoral outcomes, the PDP has an essential role to play. We will continue raising issues concerning the people and extend support to the government wherever our voice can contribute to securing the constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
The PDP spokesperson stated that the party will draft detailed proposals to strengthen its grassroots presence and reconnect with the public.
"PDP is willing to support any party that shares its mission of safeguarding public rights. Despite sustained assaults on the PDP, including a mass exodus of leaders, MLAs, and MLCs, this election has demonstrated that the PDP is here to stay. We are committed to rebuilding, addressing our weaknesses from the recent polls, and expanding our worker base to ensure effective voter mobilization in future elections,” Bhan said.
The party stressed that it is preparing for the upcoming municipal, panchayat, and District Development Council (DDC) elections with renewed vigour.
PDP which saw the exodus of more than 40 leaders after August 5, 2019 face major setbacks due to its coalition in government formation with the Bharatiya Janata Party after the 2014 assembly elections.
Before the assembly elections, the PDP saw its dozens of leaders leaving after they were denied tickets to contest elections. These leaders either contested elections as independents or joined other parties and supported their candidates.
It's senior leaders including Abdul Rehman Veeri, Ghulam Nabi Lone, Abdul Gaffar Sofi, Mehboob Beg are nearing 80s and have lost the recent assembly elections.
“The young talent is crucial to the party’s future, and their political skills will be honed under the guidance of senior leaders,” he added.