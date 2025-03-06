PDP Protests Against BJP Leader's Remarks On 1931 Martyrs In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly

Srinagar: Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday protested against 'traitors' remark made against July 13 Martyrs by Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Sunil Sharma in the ongoing Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly.
The PDP protest was led by Iltija Mufti, the daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and her media advisor in Srinagar's party office. She was joined by dozens of her party workers.
Iltija said July 13, 1931 (popularly known as Martyrs Day) marked the beginning of Jammu and Kashmir’s fight for democracy.
"The people of J&K made sacrifices for democratic ideals, just as the rest of the country did. The only difference being that their struggle was against a local ruler," she stated.
Iltija expressed gratitude to Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather for expunging the controversial remarks and demanded an unconditional apology from BJP leader Sunil Sharma.
"BJP is trying to manipulate history with a divisive agenda. If they truly revere Maharaja Hari Singh, why did they revoke J&K’s state flag, its constitution, and the special status that he had negotiated at the time of accession?" she said.
The party also reiterated its demand to reinstate July 13 as a public holiday, accusing the BJP-led administration of erasing Jammu & Kashmir’s historical legacy.
Sharma has in the Legislative Assembly called July 13 Martyrs as traitors during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the address of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Sharma's reaction came to the resolution of PDP MLA Waheed Para who demanded restoration of July 13 as Martyrs Day. The day was observed as a state holiday in Jammu and Kashmir but it was scrapped by the LG administration after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A.
