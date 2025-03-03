PDP, PC Censure Omar Abdullah Govt For Skipping Article 370 In LG's Address In Jammu Kashmir Assembly

Srinagar: Opposition political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday criticised the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s address in legislative assembly for having no mention of Article 370 abrogation or its restoration.
LG Sinha addressed the first Budget Session of the assembly in Jammu. As per legislative procedure, the LG's address is scripted by the government before the former delivers it in the assembly.
People's Democratic Party president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti said the LG's address was no different than his previous speeches on Independence Days or other important days.
“We had hoped that the Lieutenant Governor's address would reflect the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. But this LG address had no mention of addressing our disempowered and dispossessed.
Restoration of statehood has been promised by the Home Minister in parliament but the issues of people of Jammu and Kashmir are not restricted to statehood only,” Mehbooba said in a press conference in Srinagar at PDP office.
About Statehood restoration, Sinha’s address in the assembly mentioned that one of the foremost aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the restoration of full statehood.
“My Government remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing this legitimate desire of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. My Government recognizes the emotional and political significance of the Statehood for the people and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process in a manner that ensures peace, stability, and progress,” Sinha said in his address.
However, what triggered the PDP and Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone was the lack of mention of restoration of Article 370 or 37A.
“The National Conference led government has become an extension of BJP's agenda on Jammu and Kashmir. This government led by NC is in a race to legitimize the illegal and unconstitutional decisions of the BJP government in August 2019,” Mehbooba said.
She said people had given a thumping majority to NC. “But it had succumbed before the BJP. And has now preferred silence over Article 370 abrogation,” she said.
PC president and MLA from Handdwara constituency of Kupwara district, Sajad Gani Lone said the LG's address was “indistinguishable from a possible BJP speech, had they been in power”.
“There seems to be total ideological overlap. No mention, not even remotely of Article 370, Article 35 A. No mention of 5 August 2019. No mention of the Reorganisation Act. Seems the NC government has finally done away even with ornamentalism. They don’t even want to pretend that they have anything to do with Article 370,” Lone wrote on X.
Lone said that during the assembly elections campaigning, the National Conference’s campaign was about Article 370 and accusing other parties of being BJP's teams.
“I remember how during the election campaign it was all about Article 370, and how all others are BJP. And now the ideological overlap,” he said. Lone said the LG's address reflected the huge comedown by the NC government.
“What a comedown! And if this address was a vision statement of the government, it is as vision-less as it can get. It is a generalised departmental statement without any new political, social or economic initiative,” he said.
He criticised the ruling party, saying this government had no vision or new approach to its governance and bureaucrats will run the administration.
“So be prepared for an aimless, visionless spell of governance, bereft of any newness in approach or any creativity. Same beaten track. The bureaucrats ran the last administration. The bureaucrats will run this administration. The political contribution to governance is all set to be non-existent,” he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir union territory legislative assembly is holding its first budget session in Jammu. The 22-sitting session began on Monday with LG's address. It will be followed by tabling of the budget statement by chief minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the financial ministry portfolio.
The previous budgets after August 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir was under President's rule, were tabled in Parliament by the Union Finance Minister.
