ETV Bharat / state

PDP, PC Censure Omar Abdullah Govt For Skipping Article 370 In LG's Address In Jammu Kashmir Assembly

Srinagar: Opposition political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday criticised the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s address in legislative assembly for having no mention of Article 370 abrogation or its restoration.

LG Sinha addressed the first Budget Session of the assembly in Jammu. As per legislative procedure, the LG's address is scripted by the government before the former delivers it in the assembly.

People's Democratic Party president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti said the LG's address was no different than his previous speeches on Independence Days or other important days.

“We had hoped that the Lieutenant Governor's address would reflect the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. But this LG address had no mention of addressing our disempowered and dispossessed.

Restoration of statehood has been promised by the Home Minister in parliament but the issues of people of Jammu and Kashmir are not restricted to statehood only,” Mehbooba said in a press conference in Srinagar at PDP office.

About Statehood restoration, Sinha’s address in the assembly mentioned that one of the foremost aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the restoration of full statehood.

“My Government remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing this legitimate desire of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. My Government recognizes the emotional and political significance of the Statehood for the people and is actively engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate this process in a manner that ensures peace, stability, and progress,” Sinha said in his address.

However, what triggered the PDP and Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone was the lack of mention of restoration of Article 370 or 37A.

“The National Conference led government has become an extension of BJP's agenda on Jammu and Kashmir. This government led by NC is in a race to legitimize the illegal and unconstitutional decisions of the BJP government in August 2019,” Mehbooba said.

She said people had given a thumping majority to NC. “But it had succumbed before the BJP. And has now preferred silence over Article 370 abrogation,” she said.