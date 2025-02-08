'Nothing Has Changed In Kashmir...': Mehbooba, Iltija Placed Under House Arrest

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, along with her daughter Iltija on Saturday alleged that they have been placed under house arrest.

Iltija Mufti claimed that the authorities had locked the gates of their residence to prevent them from leaving. While sharing photographs of the gate, she said, “My mother and I both have been placed under house arrest. Our gates have been locked up because she was meant to visit Sopore where Waseem Mir was shot dead by the army. I intended to visit Kathua today to meet Makhan Din’s family today and am not being allowed to even move out.”

She further expressed her frustration, saying, “Nothing has changed in Kashmir even after elections. Now even comforting the families of victims is being criminalised.” She also tagged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in her X post.

However, police have not issued any statement regarding the house detention of PDP leaders.

This comes amid the deaths of two civilians in Jammu and Kashmir that have sparked widespread outrage from politicians across party lines. In Baramulla, a civilian truck driver from Sopore, Waseem Mir, was shot dead by the Army on Thursday after allegedly failing to stop at a checkpoint. Likewise, in Jammu’s Kathua district, another civilian, Makhan Din, was found dead under suspicious circumstances after he was questioned by the police for being an alleged overground worker for the militants.

Makhan Din, before allegedly ending his own life, recorded and shared a video on social media platforms and blamed security forces for ‘brutal torture’ and said that he “no longer could bear the suffering.”