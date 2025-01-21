PDP’s Iltija Mufti Alleges Discrepancies In J&K Police Constable Recruitment; NC Hits Back

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti has expressed concerns over the alleged discrepancies in the Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable recruitment exam conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) recently.

In a post on social media platform X, Iltija accused the JKSSB of jeopardising the future of the JK youth. Pointing to alleged irregularities in the exam results, she claimed, “The candidates who had performed poorly in the previous exams have suddenly topped the exams.”

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar byte (ETV Bharat)

Alleging “large-scale irregularities” in the JKP telecommunication exam, Iltija claimed, “The government which came to power with lofty promises, is now absolved of any kind of accountability.”

Triggered by Iltija’s remarks, netizens, on social media platforms, demanded a thorough investigation to ensure transparency and fairness in the examination process. “If proven, these allegations can spoil the image of recruitment agencies, disappointing the youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” a netizen wrote.

Outraged by Iltija’s claim, the ruling party National Conference (NC) hit back at the PDP leader. “It is beyond comprehension why Iltija Mufti is questioning the Omar Abdullah-led Government in the JKP telecoms recruiting problem. The Jammu and Kashmir Police Department reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs, not the present NC administration,” NC Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said.

Calling Iltija’s remarks pointless, Dar said, “Iltija Mufti should address these concerns and queries with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, not the National Conference government.”

Dar asked whether Iltija was hesitant to question the Lieutenant Governor about the alleged irregularities in the JKSSB exam. “If there are any genuine concerns or suspicions of rigging in the recruitment process, an official investigative procedure is available to address them and ensure justice,” Dar added.